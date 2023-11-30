SIX interesting facts on Arsenal’s SIX-nil Champions League win

CL SIX OF THE BEST IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE!! by Ken 1945
What a great performance and result against Lens and as I scoured the Internet for reaction, I noted SIX facts that we, as fans, should be aware of and celebrate!
1. We are the first English club who have led 5-0 at half time in a CL match at home. (Not sure about away as well).
2. In just SIX days, we have topped the PL along with winning our CL group.
3. The first time we have appeared in the CL in SIX years, but what a way to return to Europe’s Premier competition.
4. The first club to win a CL game with SIX different players scoring and SIX different assists.
5. Saka only the third player to score a goal and an assist in three consecutive home UCL games (following in the steps of Benzema and Luis Suarez) against PSV, Sevilla and Lens.
6. Saka will equal Benzema’s record of four goals and four assists, if he can do the same in the last Sixteen game coming up.
The number SIX has taken on a special meaning and wouldn’t it be perfect, if we could put SIX past Wolves, although three points is the first objective.
There you go fellow Gooners, can anyone come up with any more points (excuse the pun)?
ken 1945
Thanks for the great info. Those UCL records make me really proud to be a Gooner
Very good points Ken. One thing I might add is that this is perharps the first time what I reckon is Arteta’s preferred front five started together and played for an extended period. This has been diffucult to achieve so far this season because of injuries. I saw them swapping positions multiple times which made it difficult for their markers. Sometimes Jesus would drop into midfield and Havertz would pop up upfront. Could this attacking unit make our attack more dangerous? Let’s hope so. I think Havertz(who likes to make runs into the box from midfield),was bought with Jesus’ playing style in mind because Jesus does the opposite sometimes(vacates the box and drops into midfield)- it can be a good tandem.
Also what a good footballer Kiwior is. I hope he can get more game time either at LB or CB. His ability on the ball is probably one of the best in our current squad. Defends well too
Onyango, I noticed Havertz’s interplay with Saka during our last home PL game as well.
Your point about Kiwior :
We have Tomiyasu, White and Jorginho who can also fill in at various positions and I agree, Kiwior is a very good player.
It’s good to have these players fit & playing well, because Saliba may need a break, as he was being beaten for speed most of the time by the lively Wahi.
Ken, there’s another group game yet for Saka to score & assist before the last 16.
It was very good all round performance with Havertz having his best game for us, being involved in at least two of the goals.
Well spotted Jax, didn’t think of that!!
👍
Arteta started with Arsenal’s best 11 for the first time this season as I predicted yesterday, and did not experiment with fringe players.// It was good that he gave the academy players the squad experience, unfortunately they never saw any game time but must have enjoyed the atmosphere and training sessions. He may give them a look in next time or maybe not. He may also be worried that they could get tapped up seeing as they have no long term pro contracts signed, so it is probably best to keep them hidden until they commit pen to paper. I think he is also keeping white and Raya happy as they are yet to sign an extension or new contract. If Ramsdale stays the course he will get more game time after Raya commits his future to Arsenal with a long term contract, I have no doubt.
Dave, did you forget Partey and Timber when you said our strongest team?
I would suggest that they would be at the very least, part of the squad.
Makes me realize what a strong group of players we have.
The demolition started early and it may have helped the atmosphere that it was the big German that struck first, his winner at Brentford last weekend felt like a springboard moment and on this evidence, that is already proving to be the case.
Two goals in two games for the big German, now the home crowd and pundits alike is starting to show some love, as you listen through the set you could hear fans singing his name.
” £60 million down the drain, the big German scores again “
What are you going to do if Arteta signs another Big German, Gunsmoke?😉
If Havertz carries on as he has done in the least couple of games Gunsmoke, there will be a few red faces amongst pundits and some of our own fans alike…. plus, MA will be due an apology from the aforementioned groups, as he has already brought the smile back to Havertz play and one can see his confidence returning – which makes the treatment of Aaron Ramsdale even more puzzling.
Just brilliant!!! Many more to come and once again welcome to the season proper. COYG!