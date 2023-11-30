SIX interesting facts on Arsenal’s SIX-nil Champions League win

CL SIX OF THE BEST IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE!! by Ken 1945

​

What a great performance and result against Lens and as I scoured the Internet for reaction, I noted SIX facts that we, as fans, should be aware of and celebrate!

1. We are the first English club who have led 5-0 at half time in a CL match at home. (Not sure about away as well).

2. In just SIX days, we have topped the PL along with winning our CL group.

3. The first time we have appeared in the CL in SIX years, but what a way to return to Europe’s Premier competition.

4. The first club to win a CL game with SIX different players scoring and SIX different assists.

5. Saka only the third player to score a goal and an assist in three consecutive home UCL games (following in the steps of Benzema and Luis Suarez) against PSV, Sevilla and Lens.

6. Saka will equal Benzema’s record of four goals and four assists, if he can do the same in the last Sixteen game coming up.

The number SIX has taken on a special meaning and wouldn’t it be perfect, if we could put SIX past Wolves, although three points is the first objective.

There you go fellow Gooners, can anyone come up with any more points (excuse the pun)?

ken 1945

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…