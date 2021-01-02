Six unwanted players that could save Arsenal £1m per week if they left

Arsenal is one team that is expected to be busy in this transfer window as they continue to struggle.

They had entered this campaign with the hope of making the top four, but it has been a season of struggles for them.

They have returned to form in their last two league games, but that doesn’t mean that they will not look to add players to their team in this transfer window.

Arsenal has one of the biggest squads in the Premier League, perhaps even more frustratingly, they also have one of the biggest wage bills in the competition.

With some of their players underperforming, Sun Sports has made a list of players that they can sell and save around £1m-a-WEEK.

The Gunners have just loaned out Sead Kolasinac to Schalke 04 and his departure saves them, £100,000 a week.

Mesut Ozil is still one player that they want to get rid of and the report says if he leaves, he would save them, £350,000 per week.

Hector Bellerin is wanted by Barcelona and should the Gunners allow him to leave, he would save them £110,000 a week.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are both on the list of players that the club wants to get rid of, and they earn £90,000 a week apiece.

Calum Chambers and William Saliba are players that the club also intends to get off their books, at least on loan. Chambers takes home £50,000 a week, while Saliba rakes in £40,000 weekly.