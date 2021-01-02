Six unwanted players that could save Arsenal £1m per week if they left

Arsenal is one team that is expected to be busy in this transfer window as they continue to struggle.
They had entered this campaign with the hope of making the top four, but it has been a season of struggles for them.
They have returned to form in their last two league games, but that doesn’t mean that they will not look to add players to their team in this transfer window.
Arsenal has one of the biggest squads in the Premier League, perhaps even more frustratingly, they also have one of the biggest wage bills in the competition.
With some of their players underperforming, Sun Sports has made a list of players that they can sell and save around £1m-a-WEEK.
The Gunners have just loaned out Sead Kolasinac to Schalke 04 and his departure saves them, £100,000 a week.
Mesut Ozil is still one player that they want to get rid of and the report says if he leaves, he would save them, £350,000 per week.
Hector Bellerin is wanted by Barcelona and should the Gunners allow him to leave, he would save them £110,000 a week.
Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are both on the list of players that the club wants to get rid of, and they earn £90,000 a week apiece.
Calum Chambers and William Saliba are players that the club also intends to get off their books, at least on loan. Chambers takes home £50,000 a week, while Saliba rakes in £40,000 weekly.
Bellerin unwanted??
by the fans ofcourse, i see no other better RB in our current squad, however, if a good deal comes in, just like the reported 30-35m psg bid last summer, ill preffer we sell and make AMN our permanent RB or look for replacement from the championship
I’m with you, adajim, I wouldn’t object either if that sort of money was to come in for him. I just find it bizarre what with him being a first team regular he’s labelled as unwanted!!
I don’t know what Arteta is doing with Saliba.
I am not happy about thr situation.
Give the kid a chance to prove himself first. Won’t even give him first team Match to assess him.
I am not happy about the Saliba treatment.
forget about Ozil leaving, i doubt Bellerin too but the rest are highly likely especially Saliba, which i support he go out to enjoy his loan without this toxic and overhype pressure on him.
What’s wrong with Arsenal board?
Belerin is good at his position and more mature in Arteta stupid squad, let him be
Apparently all is not well in Arsenal’s land. Hopefully this is not true but judging from MA selections one can only wonder:
Arsenal player confronts Mikel Arteta during team meeting as tensions build.
An unnamed Arsenal player is thought to have challenged manager Mikel Arteta in front of the rest of the rest of the Gunners squad, accusing the Spaniard of having favourites and further highlighting the already rumoured divides at the club.
I am sure more of this story will come out so let’s wait and see.
Arsenal is my favourite club in the world and I would love to see them progress, achieve all what they deserve, GUNNERS FOR EVER IN MY BLOOD ❤🤍🖇🔒
I think AMN would make a better right back.
Arteta handling of William Saliba, is not going down well with some senior players and if Saliba was to leave Arsenal permanently in this transfer window, we will see some sabotaging, which, will cost Arteta his job.