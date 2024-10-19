Skinner speaks out on West Ham facing Arsenal Women in Sunday’s WSL clash

Arsenal Women were disappointed to lose to West Ham last February, at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Hammers accomplished an unprecedented feat: they defeated our girls 2-1.

This weekend’s WSL encounter between Arsenal and West Ham will provide an opportunity for our Gunners to avenge that defeat and return West Ham to where they belong – at the bottom.

One may ask: So, has the departure of Arsenal Women’s manager Jonas Eidevall impacted the team’s dynamics heading into this match?

According to West Ham Women’s manager Rehanne Skinner, yes, the Gunner Women face them with just an interim manager in Renee Slegers, but that doesn’t change anything for Skinner and her team. She believes they’ve prepared well for Arsenal, but they think Arsenal will be more eager to impress this weekend.

Rehanne Skinner admitted: “I don’t think it puts us in a better or a worse position for what we were preparing for at the weekend anyway.

“Sometimes teams turn up fighting even more because there’s a different manager, a different face, somebody different to impress, and whatever. So you can never quite tell which way it’s going to go.”

As Gooners, we hope that Slegers’ team, facing West Ham, will aim to impress and be unpredictable. This should make our girls “unplayable” and lead to a comfortable win at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, helping our Gunners to turn their WSL campaign around.

Fixture Information – WSL West Ham v Arsenal Women

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Kick Off: 3pm

Location: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Do you think we can get another win under our belts Gooners?

Michelle M

