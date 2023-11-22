Sky Germany report that Bayern Munich are very keen on Arsenal defender

Bayern interested in Tomiyasu

Reports have begun to come out of Germany saying that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who is one of Germany’s most respected and most trusted journalist, has come out saying that European super giant club Bayern Munich is interested in bulking their defence in the winter transfer window and Tomiyasu is high on that list.

❗️Excl. News #Tomiyasu: As revealed yesterday FC Bayern was extremely pushing for the 25 y/o in summer. Main reason: Versatile player who can play at centre-back and right/left-back. #arsenal ➡️ Bayern would love to sign him in winter but Arsenal doesn’t want to let him go

➡️… pic.twitter.com/cBZdcy7enT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 21, 2023

Tomiyasu has had a great season at Arsenal this season, he may not have played as many games as he has wanted to with competition from Zinchenko and others but when he has played he’s looked to be in the form of his life. Also played a vital role in the Japanese set up, he’s become an important part of both the Japanese and the Arsenal set up.

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal in 2021 from Italian side Bologna and made the transition into the Arsenal team almost instantly. Originally bought for around 20M and was just 22 years old, signing a 4 year contract with the option to extend another year. Since then he’s become a big part of the Arsenal squad and someone that Arteta seems to rely on and trust.

Bayern have been looking to beef up their defence in the past few seasons and now Thomas Tuchel has become manager, they will be on the look out to buy players that suit his style and Tomiyasu seems to be the perfect fit. Having let a few defenders leave and bringing in players like Kim Min Jae, Bayern look like they’re searching for a stronger and more versatile defence.

Tomiyasu is a jack of all trades and is one of the most versatile defenders in the Premier League, playing the whole way across the back line if needed and looks comfortable wherever he’s asked to play, whether that’s RB, CB, LB or even in the midfield. He puts his whole heart on the line every game and you will never see him slack off. He seems like a coach’s dream, someone who will do whatever is asked of them and put 100% effort into everything they do.

Personally, I don’t think it’s smart to even consider selling Tomiyasu, he’s such an important part of the Arsenal squad and maybe doesn’t get enough credit for what he brings. Unless were offered some stupid money for him, I don’t think its worth it. He clearly works well with Arteta and the squad and seems happy at Arsenal but who knows, football is football, anything can happen.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you consider selling Tomiyasu to Bayern Munich?

