Sky pundit claims that Thomas Partey ‘can do everything’

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is the type of midfielder we had in the ‘golden era’, likening him to Petit and Vieira.

The Ghanaian enforcer has been outstanding since making his debut for the club last month, having joined from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day in October.

Lucas Torreira moved in the opposite direction on loan, and is also impressing, but we will be the happier of the two clubs.

Redknapp was full of praise for Partey, who was voted as the Man of the Match in the win over Man United.

“He’s a bit of a throwback. I don’t look at him as just a No. 6, a No. 8 or a defensive midfielder, I just think of him as a really good midfield player that can do everything,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (Via Goal).

“I think back to the likes of Patrick Viera and Emmanuel Petit – that was the golden era.

“Arsenal had a desire and energy to get the ball back. They were better in every department. Gabriel was magnificent and Partey was the best player on the pitch. He looks like an incredible signing.”

It has been a while since we had a near-perfect window, with all three of our new first-team members all making a difference after a short time with the club.

Will Partey prove to be the signing of the season? Do all our new signings still have more to offer as they build rapport with their new team-mates?

