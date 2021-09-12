Sky pundit names Arsenal’s biggest threat in Norwich win

Sky pundit and former Crystal Palace star, Clinton Morrison claims that Arsenal’s biggest threat in their win against Norwich was the goalscorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners headed into that game winless and scoreless in their opening three league matches of the season.

They needed to get the win after starting much of the players they have splashed the cash on in the last transfer window.

One position they didn’t strengthen was their attack, but in Aubameyang, they have one of the best strikers in the Premier League and when he is in good form, he can usually deliver goals.

The Gunners didn’t have the best of matches with fans expecting them to beat Norwich convincingly, but Aubameyang was in a mood to score almost throughout the match.

The striker eventually found the back of the net even though it wasn’t in the most impressive of fashion.

Morrison was on punditry duty for the match and was impressed by how Auba did.

He said on Sky Sports News as quoted by HITC: “He was probably Arsenal’s biggest threat, I would say, Aubameyang, the centre-forward. He is the one who kept trying to stretch them behind, caused Norwich a lot of problems.”