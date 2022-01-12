Sky pundit reckons Arsenal target supported them as a boy

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Georginio Wijnaldum supported Arsenal while growing up, a revelation that could make it easier for the Gunners to sign the former Liverpool man.

Reports have linked Wijnaldum with a move back to the Premier League this month as he struggles for relevance in the first few months of his stint at PSG.

Arsenal needs new midfielders, and the Dutchman has the experience to become a key player under Mikel Arteta.

Signing him would not be easy because he might need a lot of assurances that he would keep playing even when Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have returned from the AFCON.

But would it be easier for Arsenal if he supports the club? Probably, as Solhekol says via The Sun:

“I’ve been told Arsenal are one of his favourite clubs.

“Somebody quite close to me said that when he was growing up that he was an Arsenal supporter.

“So I think that he would be more than happy to play for Arsenal one day.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to happen this month. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen in the summer.

“But they are definitely, I’ve been told, a club that are close to his heart.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having Wijnaldum in our squad would make the group a lot stronger, considering the midfielder’s pedigree.

At 31, he is not the youngest player we can sign, but the most successful clubs have an excellent blend of experience and raw talents in their squad.

His presence in our dressing room could help make us a much better outfit for the second half of this season.