Sky pundit tips Arsenal to secure fourth despite fierce competition for places

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal are likely to win the race to finish inside the top four of the Premier League, in what is looking like the toughest race for the Champions League places yet.

Just five points currently separates West Ham in fourth from Tottenham Hotspur in eight place at present, with the Hammers having played at least once more than each of the teams below them.

We have now gained the advantage in the battle for fourth, given if all those with games in hand won it would be us that occupied the highest spot in the table, but at present, there is next to nothing separating any of these sides.

Not long ago it was Tottenham who were thought to have had the advantage, but they have no longer played less games than us, and have lost three matches on the bounce to leave a huge cloud of doubt over their campaign.

Our form in January was dreadful to say the least, although we didn’t enjoy the most favourable schedule, but we returned to winning ways to beat in-form Wolves last week, and Jamie Carragher believes we are now the team to beat in the race for fourth spot.

‘I think it will be tough for West Ham to get in the top four, Carragher said live on Sky Sports Sunday coverage, as quoted by the DailyMail. “Arsenal, what a win that was for them away to Wolves. The games in hand, no European football.’

Carragher also added that teams with European football will no doubt be hampered in their efforts to push for last Champions League place, but fully expects the race for the top four to go on until late in the season.

He said: ‘You think about how long Manchester United will be in the Champions League, that could play a part. It feels like it will go to the wire.’

As much as I’ve heard some fellow fans claim that fourth is too high to be aimed at, while some more biased fans think it is nailed on, I’m somewhere in between. While I believe our squad numbers are slim which give us little leeway with suspensions and injuries, I do believe that we are playing the best football of those in contention for fourth.

We appear to have the mental edge over all of them, despite having the youngest squad of the lot, and even with my doubts over our credentials, the reality is that only Wolves in the top eight appear to have any form of consistency, and surely we are not expecting Bruno Lage’s side to be able to maintain that form for the next three months?

Do you think Arsenal are most likely to earn fourth through their own impressive form? Or could we get gifted it as all our rivals beat themselves?

Patrick