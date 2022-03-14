Micah Richards, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Jamie Carragher discussed the England number one jersey, with the group insistent that Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale was the better goalkeeper.

Jordan Pickford has been a loyal servant in goal under Gareth Southgate, but his form for Everton at present is questionable, while Ramsdale continues to thrive under pressure.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper joined last summer as understudy to Bernd Leno, only to quickly prove his worth in the first-team and establish himself as the club’s number one, and you would have to believe that the England boss will have to follow suit.

While there is still over half a year until the World Cup, you would imagine that Pickford now has an uphill battle to hold onto his role as his country’s first choice, although Micah Richards believes he could have favour after proving himself in the role previously.

"This lad's a better goalkeeper." 👀 Should Aaron Ramsdale be England's No. 1 ahead of Jordan Pickford? 🧤 pic.twitter.com/uDxbAWydCC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 13, 2022

Does anyone believe Southgate could be stubborn and continue with Pickford despite Ramdsale’s clear superiority?

Patrick

