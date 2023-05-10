Sky report says that Xhaka is keen on a return to the Bundesliga

We wrote a few days ago that Arteta had Granit Xhaka on his list of players he was willing to let go in the summer. Not long after that, we learned that the Swiss international was deemed untouchable by Arteta, as the Spaniard still had a role for him in his project.

Before Xhaka fans get too comfortable about the midfielder staying and potentially signing a new deal, a report has emerged that the Arsenal No. 34 could be allowed to go. Xhaka is heavily admired at Bayer Leverkusen, and they would have loved him to join them soon. But as per Sky Sports, that deal is more likely to happen next summer. Arsenal No. 34 is already so convinced that his time at the Emirates is running out that he is telling those close to him he’s leaving when his deal expires.

If he were to leave this summer, Arsenal would have got a good £20 million from his sale, which is good money considering he is in the last year of his deal.

Xhaka has been brilliant this term; he’s looked transformed, and his five goals and seven assists make this his most impactful season as a Gunner.

Arsenal’s midfield has operated well, with Xhaka playing with Odegaard as double Number 8s. If Arsenal were to get their top midfield targets — rumour has it they want Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia — can the Swiss international captain still feature prominently next season?

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – Revenge is sweet..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…