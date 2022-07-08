Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Sky Reporter claims Bernd Leno just one step from Fulham move

Goalkeeper set to finally depart the Emirates

The German international Bernd Leno is now expected to leave the Emirates Stadium, after a deal with newly promoted Fulham was agreed.

The Arsenal keeper has agreed personal terms with Marco Silva’s side, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025, with an option of a further year.

Despite both the clubs still negotiating on the final fee, it is believed that it won’t be a sticky situation, due to Fulham’s determination to land the 30-year-old.

He is The Cottagers’ first choice for the goalkeeping position, and meeting Arsenal’s asking price of around £10 million does not seem to be something which will break the deal.

After signing Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United last year, the Englishman has been a mainstay in the starting eleven of Mikel Arteta.

Since the arrival of Ramsdale, the former Bayer Leverkusen man was relegated to just eight appearances in all competitions last season.

With the World Cup in Qatar fast approaching, Leno will certainly be looking for a way out of North London.

However, it is believed that the 30-year-old loves London and thus a deal to a West London club in Fulham makes a lot of sense.

Leno was a very good signing and I want to wish him well for his future adventures.

However, it was clear that Arsenal needed a ball-playing shot stopper to unleash a new dimension to the team.

Thus, now is the right time to part ways, especially after the arrival of USA international Matt Turner.

Yash Bisht

Bernd Leno Fulham

