Sky reporter reveals Ramsdale admitted he needs “to consider his options” after Arsenal snub

Coming to this winter transfer window, if I asked you to name three Gunners you thought wouldn’t be at the club come February 1st, I’m confident Aaron Ramsdale would be one of them.

After a solid 2022–23 season in which he helped Arsenal return to league contention and qualify for Champions League football, the Englishman was unlucky to lose his starting spot after Arteta chose to sign David Raya last summer. Despite the fact that Raya and Ramsdale are so comparable, the summer signing is Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalie.

With EURO 2024 coming up this summer, Ramsdale needs to play more, or risk missing out on the England Three Lions squad for the European championship.

Ramsdale is reportedly interested in leaving Arsenal this winter so as not to miss a spot in the England team for EURO 2024, according to Sky Sports’ Dan Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick says so as he reveals he had a chat with Ramsdale last year, and the ex-Sheffield man expressed his willingness to leave Arsenal if things don’t get better for him.

“I spoke to Aaron Ramsdale on England duty back in October,” said Kilpatrick on Sky Sports. “And he more or less said then, and he had only recently lost his place to David Raya, that if he could not get back into the Arsenal team, he would have to consider his options because of his concern for his England place.

“He was only playing in the domestic cups, and Arsenal are now out of both, so his prospects of playing in the second half of the season look really bleak.

“From a personal point of view, I think Ramsdale would be interested in a move away from Arsenal. He wants to be in that England squad for the European Championship. He’s said as much.

“I definitely think he will be interested in a move, but whether Arsenal are is a different thing.

“I think Mikel Arteta has been pretty clear that he doesn’t want to lose Ramsdale and said it would take an astronomical offer to get him out of the club this month.”

Arteta is unlikely to drop Raya in favor of Ramsdale. Even if Ramsdale is aware of this and pushes for a transfer, an interested club will have to present Arsenal with a very enticing offer to let him go, considering Arsenal’s lack of plans to recruit a goalkeeper this winter.

