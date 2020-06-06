Sky Sports announces big changes to enhance the Premier League restart

We have had no football now for a few months as our world has changed beyond all recognition in the last few months due to the dreaded coronavirus, but we are heading for some semblance of normality when we finally get to watch the last 11 games of the Premier League starting later next week.

Obviously our watching experience on TV is going to be changed dramatically, with Dan putting out a few ideas in his post last week.

Two of Arsenal’s first 5 matches are going to be on Sky Sports, and the TV giants have obviously spent their time trying to work out ways to improve our watching experience without the atmosphere created by the live crowd.

Sky Sports managing director Robert Webster said: “With live sport on hold for over two months, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we broadcast in new ways to bring fans together, even if they can’t meet up to watch the match.

“Sky has always been a leader in innovative sports broadcasting, and we’re excited by this opportunity to share something really special with the whole nation. We want Sky Sports viewers to still feel it all and have the best possible viewing experience – even if they can’t be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends.”

This is the the changes they have proposed so far……

Crowd Noises

In partnership with EA Sports, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart. Viewers can select the Sky channel to watch with the added sound or with stadium noise. Sky Sports Recap

Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst, putting an end to that fear of missing out throughout a packed weekend of football. Each game will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match – even if they have not watched it from the beginning. Sky Sports Fanzone

Fans will now be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website and app to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen.

And this is just the start as they have promised to announce more innovations as the Restart approaches. I am sure BT will be working on their own enhancements so it will be very interesting to compare the two channels in the first Arsenal games after the restart.