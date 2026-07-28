Sky Sports: Arsenal’s Vinicius Jr hopes suffer major blow

Arsenal supporters may have allowed themselves to dream over the past few days, but the latest update from Sky Sports News suggests a blockbuster move for Vinicius Jr is becoming increasingly unlikely.
The Gunners’ interest in the Brazilian was genuine, with Sky confirming that Arsenal had explored the possibility of signing the Real Madrid superstar should his contract situation create an opening. However, the latest information coming from Spain paints a very different picture.
Real Madrid have no intention of selling
According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are now confident Vinicius Jr will remain at the Bernabéu beyond this summer, despite the fact that a new contract has not yet been signed. Further talks are expected between the club and the player’s representatives, with Madrid optimistic an agreement will eventually be reached.
Sky also reports there is no strong public evidence that Vinicius wants to leave the Spanish giants. There have been no comments from the player, no social media hints and no indication that he is actively pushing for a transfer. Meanwhile, new manager José Mourinho is understood to be determined to keep the 26-year-old as part of his plans.
Another point addressed by Sky concerns Real Madrid’s pursuit of Yan Diomande. Despite speculation that the youngster could be a replacement for Vinicius, the report states the two situations are unrelated, with Madrid believing both players can be part of their squad moving forward.
Arsenal monitored but never made their move
While Arsenal’s interest was described as real, it remained at an exploratory stage. There were no club-to-club negotiations and no formal offer, with any potential move always dependent on Vinicius’ contract situation and the enormous financial package such a transfer would require.
As things stand, the latest update appears to close the door on one of the most exciting transfer stories of the summer.
That said, until pen is put to paper on a new Real Madrid contract, there will always be a small element of uncertainty. Football has a habit of surprising us. But if Sky Sports’ latest information proves accurate, Arsenal may now need to focus their attention on alternative attacking targets before the transfer window closes.
With another top Arsenal target, Bradley Barcola, reportedly agreeing terms with Liverpool today, let’s hope Arsenal can get the Bruno Guimaraes deal done over the coming days.
What do you make of the latest update Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
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I was never carried away by this obvious hoax, and I said so elsewhere. I just saw it all as somebody trying to use Arsenal to create a negotiation booster for Vinicius.
For me, Arsenal can do without the disruptive influence of any big name signing who is not completely sold to the Arsenal project and ideals
That’s why I am equally not overly enamoured with the pursuit of Julian Alvares
We have Christos Tsolis; if we can add Guimaraes, I’d be fine.
The Arsenal squad is already strong. We just need a little more luck with injuries to key players. We need the players who came in last season to have an improved second season, and we’d just be fine.
There is a lesson to learn from Liverpool who disrupted a title winning team in an attempt to strengthen it. Let’s evolve rather than revolve
Well said CM.The only extra addition should be a quality right centre back as we could be without the excellent Saliba for some time.I know Mosquera did well last season but it’s asking a lot of the young man to emulate the elegant Frenchman for 2/3 months?
I agree with you absolutely Grandad
The challenge the club’s decision makers must be facing may rest with what to do with that new signing when Saliba is back
I guess this challenge may also deter prospective candidates for the position as I’m sure it may have influenced John Stones’ interest
Personally I still think we need a top goal scorer!
Like who?
Alvares has his mind set on Barca ; Arsenal shouldn’t play second fiddle to Barcelona or any other club for that matter
I don’t know else is there better than the options we have now, especially when you consider that Mikel Merino had also acquitted himself well as a stand-in stiker
I find it hard to believe that there is real interest in Vinicius. The salary package, the character do not make him eligible. In addition, I do not think he wants a transfer, and not one to AFC. Personally, I do not understand our desire to signal so many leads. We should also look at what we have. For example, Nwaneri, after how much he suffered at OM, should receive a new chance to integrate. AW had a saying: We do not buy superstars. We make them.
“AW had a saying: We do not buy superstars. We make them.”
And we got sold to this modus operandi!!
While it’s OK to buy some worthy additions every now and then as necessary, the core of our team should be stars we are making!!
Let Chelsea, City, ManU throw around their money as much as they like!! That’s them and we aren’t keen to be like them!!
Indeed, buying top players is beneficial, but they should really bring an addition to what we have, and on the other hand they should want it, be convinced that the Arsenal project suits them (a love with force is the most inauthentic way to be).