Sky Sports: Arsenal’s Vinicius Jr hopes suffer major blow

Arsenal supporters may have allowed themselves to dream over the past few days, but the latest update from Sky Sports News suggests a blockbuster move for Vinicius Jr is becoming increasingly unlikely.

The Gunners’ interest in the Brazilian was genuine, with Sky confirming that Arsenal had explored the possibility of signing the Real Madrid superstar should his contract situation create an opening. However, the latest information coming from Spain paints a very different picture.

Real Madrid have no intention of selling

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are now confident Vinicius Jr will remain at the Bernabéu beyond this summer, despite the fact that a new contract has not yet been signed. Further talks are expected between the club and the player’s representatives, with Madrid optimistic an agreement will eventually be reached.

Sky also reports there is no strong public evidence that Vinicius wants to leave the Spanish giants. There have been no comments from the player, no social media hints and no indication that he is actively pushing for a transfer. Meanwhile, new manager José Mourinho is understood to be determined to keep the 26-year-old as part of his plans.

Another point addressed by Sky concerns Real Madrid’s pursuit of Yan Diomande. Despite speculation that the youngster could be a replacement for Vinicius, the report states the two situations are unrelated, with Madrid believing both players can be part of their squad moving forward.

Arsenal monitored but never made their move

While Arsenal’s interest was described as real, it remained at an exploratory stage. There were no club-to-club negotiations and no formal offer, with any potential move always dependent on Vinicius’ contract situation and the enormous financial package such a transfer would require.

As things stand, the latest update appears to close the door on one of the most exciting transfer stories of the summer.

That said, until pen is put to paper on a new Real Madrid contract, there will always be a small element of uncertainty. Football has a habit of surprising us. But if Sky Sports’ latest information proves accurate, Arsenal may now need to focus their attention on alternative attacking targets before the transfer window closes.

With another top Arsenal target, Bradley Barcola, reportedly agreeing terms with Liverpool today, let’s hope Arsenal can get the Bruno Guimaraes deal done over the coming days.

What do you make of the latest update Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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