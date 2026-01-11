Sky Sports man gives his analysis on how Arsenal beat Portsmouth

Arsenal secured a 4 1 victory against Portsmouth in the FA Cup as they moved into the next round of the competition. The Gunners have already reached the semi-final of the League Cup and are keen to maintain momentum across domestic competitions, with the FA Cup viewed as another realistic opportunity for success.

Despite their status and recent form, Arsenal were aware that progress would not come easily. The FA Cup is widely known for producing unexpected outcomes, and Portsmouth were determined to take advantage of home support to challenge their Premier League opponents.

Early shock and Arsenal response

The home side began the match with intent, pushing forward aggressively in an attempt to force an upset. Their positive approach was rewarded when Portsmouth took the lead, placing Arsenal under early pressure and briefly shifting momentum. The opening stages served as a reminder that reputation offers little protection in knockout football.

Arsenal responded with control and composure, gradually asserting their authority after falling behind. The Gunners increased the tempo, dominated possession, and began to create sustained pressure. Their superior quality eventually told, as they scored four times to put the contest beyond doubt. As the match progressed, Portsmouth struggled to match the technical and physical standards required to contain Arsenal’s attacking play.

Set pieces and control prove decisive

The difference between the two sides became increasingly clear, particularly from set pieces and sustained spells of pressure. Arsenal’s experience and organisation allowed them to manage the game effectively once they gained the advantage. Injuries within the Portsmouth squad also limited the home side’s ability to respond as the match wore on.

Reflecting on the outcome at Fratton Park, Sky Sports’ James Cole said, “Arsenal’s unbeaten run against Portsmouth stretches to 23 games, dating back to 1958. The Gunners’ superior quality, particularly at corners, simply too much for an injury ravaged Portsmouth side”

With tougher fixtures ahead, Arsenal will be satisfied with a professional performance that avoided unnecessary complications. The victory ensures continued progress in the FA Cup and reinforces their focus as they compete on multiple fronts this season.