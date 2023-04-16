Sky Sports presenter reveals Arsenal fans reaction at the London Stadium

Arsenal fans could feel their dream of winning the Premier League at the end of this season slipping away after the 2-2 draw against West Ham this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side headed to the London Stadium needing to win after they dropped points in the game against Liverpool.

Everyone expected them to get the better of their opponent who are struggling with relegation.

However, they met a spirited Irons team that fought back from two goals down and took the sting out of Arsenal’s game.

In the end, it seemed Arsenal were fortunate to have not lost the game and Sky Sports man Lewis Jones was in the London Stadium and reported on the reaction on the Arsenal fans’ faces.

He said:

“I immediately looked at the Arsenal away end at full-time. There was almost a collective hands-on-head action from many of the travelling faithful. This is a big blow. West Ham – led by Rice and Bowen – fully deserving of their point in the end after a shaky start.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even those of us who watched the game at home feel down about this result and it is hard to stay positive unless Manchester City also starts dropping points.

However, the boys must get back to winning in the next game to keep us in the race until at least the final match.