Sky Sports’ presenter says Saka must start next England match

Bukayo Saka has started England’s World Cup campaign on the bench in their first two matches, but there is growing belief that he should return to the starting lineup against Panama.

The Three Lions began the tournament with a victory over Croatia, but they were unable to follow that result with another win after being held by Ghana in their second group match.

England struggled to break down Ghana’s defensive structure during the game, with the African side remaining compact and disciplined throughout the contest. The result has increased pressure on Thomas Tuchel and his players ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Calls Growing for Saka To Start

England are now expected to approach the Panama match with greater urgency as they attempt to secure qualification for the next stage of the competition.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Pete Gill said: “Saka and Rashford have to start against Panama.”

Saka remains one of the most influential players for both Arsenal and England, and the attacker has repeatedly shown that he can make a decisive impact whenever he is introduced into matches.

The winger has reportedly been managed carefully because of fitness concerns, but there is increasing belief that the time has come for him to return to the starting side.

England Looking For Greater Creativity

Saka offers England a different attacking dimension and is widely viewed as a more effective option than Noni Madueke in matches where opponents defend deep and restrict space.

Marcus Rashford is also regarded as a key attacking threat, and many believe deploying both players on the wings could help England create more opportunities against defensive teams.

With qualification still not secured, England are expected to make adjustments for the Panama match as they look to improve their attacking fluency and avoid further dropped points in the tournament.

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