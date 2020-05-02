Sky Sports pundit downplays invincible achievement and rates Leicester City’s win higher

Former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, has claimed that Leicester City’s Premier League title win in the 2015/2016 is the greatest triumph in recent history and that it beats Arsenal’s invincible season.

Arsenal went an entire league season unbeaten on their way to winning the Premier League title under Arsene Wenger. Manchester United also won the famous treble, however, Carragher believes that the miraculous title win that Leicester City managed under Claudio Ranieri in the 2015/2016 season is the best we have had.

He further reckons that the gap between the Premier League’s top six and the rest of the division makes their win even more special and admits that it is possible that it will never be repeated.

The recent debate came about as Liverpool sit on the cusp of winning the Premier League by breaking Manchester City’s 100 points record.

The Reds almost won the title unbeaten also, but Caragher still believes that no achievement beats Leicester’s triumph.

He wrote as quoted by the Telegraph: “Liverpool might beat Manchester City’s 100 point record.

“For that reason, when the anticipated coronation comes, Liverpool will certainly be part of the conversation about the finest teams this country has seen.

“Their record this season is worthy of comparison with the best Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal sides.

“But to me, none of these clubs are the most extraordinary Premier League champions.

“Whenever that list is compiled, Leicester City’s 2016 title stands alone as the greatest achievement, certainly in the Premier League era.

“At a time when money talks at the top, and the top six have such a financial advantage over everyone else, Leicester’s win was such a shock and an anomaly I am not sure how it can be beaten.

“The achievement of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble winners was unprecedented.

“Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ achieved what no club had managed since Preston North End in 1889, going unbeaten for an entire league season.

“But Leicester will remain as the greatest title winners.”