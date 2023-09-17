Sky Sports pundit praises Arsenal’s game management

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Everton in a closely contested match this afternoon. The Gunners had faced three consecutive defeats in their previous meetings at Goodison Park, which had given Everton confidence heading into the match.

Arsenal, coming off a significant win against Manchester United before the international break, aimed to build on their momentum by securing all three points on Merseyside. Everton, known for being a challenging opponent on their home turf, made the fixture difficult for the Gunners, as expected.

In this encounter, Arsenal demonstrated better game management, which proved to be effective and ultimately paid off, allowing them to secure a valuable victory in a tough and competitive contest.

After the game, pundit Karen Carney praised their game management. She said on Sky Sports:

“What I like about Arsenal this year is they managed the game and managed the tempo.

“If you know you’re going into a three-game week, I’m thinking ‘can you do it quicker’, but Arteta is probably saying ‘manage the game, let’s not get into an unnecessary battle, let’s keep it moving’.

“I’m seeing a mature Arsenal and with a bigger squad, rotation and a manager that’s saying ‘let’s keep going’, I think they’re doing very well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everton showed in our previous three games against them at Goodison Park that they are fearless and will always spoil the party for us at any chance that they get.

Because of this, we had to master managing the game and did well in that regard.

