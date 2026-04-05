Sky Sports reporter does not think Arsenal can win Champions League

Lewis Jones covered the Southampton vs Arsenal match for Sky Sports and has expressed serious doubts about Arsenal’s ability to win the Champions League based on their performance.

Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat means they can now only secure a maximum of two trophies by the end of the season, a disappointing outcome considering they had been competing on four fronts before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Expectations among supporters had been high, with many believing the team could achieve a quadruple, but exits from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup have significantly altered that outlook.

Growing Concerns

Attention now turns to their upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Club, a fixture that has taken on even greater importance following recent results. Confidence surrounding Arsenal’s chances has diminished, and questions are being raised about their current form and squad condition.

Jones highlighted these concerns, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“How much will this result have an impact on the Premier League title race?

“The Gunners are currently nine points clear at the top of the league over Manchester City. It’s very much in their hands. However, with so many players out of form and injuries mounting up again, does this leave Arsenal vulnerable to the City charge?

“There’s a Champions League to win too for Arsenal. No chance of that based on this showing.”

His remarks reflect a broader uncertainty about Arsenal’s ability to maintain consistency across competitions, particularly given the physical and mental demands of the closing stages of the season.

A Defining Period Ahead

Despite the criticism, Arsenal still has the opportunity to respond positively. Each match presents a new challenge, and their upcoming encounter against Sporting will be a crucial test of their resilience and quality.

If they are to compete for the Champions League, they must eliminate complacency and rediscover their best form quickly. The margin for error is minimal at this stage, and any further setbacks could prove decisive in determining the overall success of their campaign.