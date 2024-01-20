Sky Sports reporter expects Martinelli’s double to boost his confidence

Gabriel Martinelli secured a late brace for Arsenal in their 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Despite being one of the club’s top scorers last season, the Brazilian has struggled to make an impact in the current campaign, resulting in him losing his starting spot. In the match against the Eagles, Leandro Trossard got the nod ahead of him.

However, Martinelli seized the opportunity when he came on as a substitute, scoring two identical yet clinical strikes. This impressive performance is likely to send a message to his manager, and he will be hopeful that it earns him a starting spot in the next game. Sky Sports’ James Green suggests that this could be a positive turning point in Martinelli’s season.

He said on Sky Sports:

“That late double will give Martinelli a huge amount of confidence. He’s struggled a lot this season to hit the heights we saw last year, but he took those two really well.

“Big win for the Gunners, three open play goals to add to the occasion to the delight of the home faithful.”

Martinelli has struggled this season, but we continue to trust him to play when he is selected.

The Brazilian is a fine player and has just been suffering from poor form, hopefully, he will kick on from now on.

