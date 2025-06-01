Sky Sports reporter gives an update on Arsenal’s move for Sesko

Arsenal appear to have identified Benjamin Sesko as their preferred target to lead the line next season, as the Slovenian striker prepares to leave RB Leipzig. Reports suggest that the Gunners have accelerated efforts to secure his signature ahead of what promises to be a competitive summer transfer window.

Sesko has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months, with interest dating back to last summer. At that time, the forward opted to remain in the Bundesliga for further development. Now, however, he has reportedly decided that the time is right to take the next step in his career, and Arsenal are looking to act swiftly.

Arsenal Prioritising Early Deal for Šeško

Despite awareness that other top clubs are closely monitoring Sesko’s situation, Arsenal seem intent on making him their first major signing of the summer. The club are well aware of the risks of delaying negotiations, especially when multiple elite sides are involved. Past experience in the transfer market should have taught them that hesitation can prove costly.

Arsenal’s technical staff and leadership understand that concluding high-profile deals early in the window allows for better integration during pre-season. As such, swift movement for Sesko would not only meet a key squad need but also provide Mikel Arteta with the time needed to work the striker into his tactical system.

Arteta’s Pull and Transfer Confidence

According to Caught Offside, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol recently commented on Arsenal’s progress in signing the forward. As quoted, he stated: “We have heard from Mikel Arteta that when Arsenal come calling, players most often say yes. They find it difficult to turn them down. I’m sure he has been very impressed by what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal. Arsenal are pressing ahead with completing a deal. He (Sesko) will become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. Not the last. Arsenal will sign a striker this summer. I think they will sign a world-class striker, like Victor Gyökeres from Sporting or Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.”

Sesko has attracted attention from several elite European sides, making this a potentially challenging pursuit. To finalise the deal, Arsenal must be prepared to invest both financially and strategically. While his arrival would address a clear weakness in the squad, the club cannot afford complacency. The sooner they take decisive action, the better positioned they will be for success next season.

