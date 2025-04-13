Sky Sports reporter names two Arsenal stars who stood out against Brentford

Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz has highlighted two Arsenal players who stood out in their 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium today.

The Gunners faced a resolute Brentford side known for their ability to frustrate even the strongest of opponents. It proved to be a challenging fixture, with Mikel Arteta’s men unable to replicate the dominant display they produced in midweek against Real Madrid.

While Arsenal had looked in control during their 3-0 Champions League win earlier in the week, Brentford offered sterner resistance on this occasion. The visitors showed organisation and intent, ultimately securing a hard-fought point on Arsenal’s home turf.

Despite the outcome, several Arsenal players delivered strong performances, with Thomas Partey and Declan Rice among the most impressive. The pair combined to score Arsenal’s only goal of the match and were instrumental throughout the game. Their chemistry and understanding on the pitch continued from where they left off against Real Madrid, where both had played key roles in the midfield.

Sam Blitz, speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, praised the duo for their contributions:

“Declan Rice produced another moment of magic for Arsenal’s opener, running nearly the full length of the pitch to set up Thomas Partey’s opener.

Both Rice and Partey ran the show against Real Madrid in midfield, both were excellent once again in the following game, with Partey slotting in at right-back.”

Rice’s versatility and stamina have proven invaluable during this stage of the campaign, while Partey has offered composure and adaptability, even when asked to operate in less familiar roles. Their consistent performances have become crucial to Arsenal’s efforts both in Europe and domestically.

As the season approaches its defining period, the form and fitness of key players such as Rice and Partey will be vital. Supporters will be hoping both can maintain their level and avoid injury as the club faces crucial fixtures ahead.