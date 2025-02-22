Sky Sports reporter says any team would struggle with Arsenal’s absentees

Arsenal are currently without a fit first-choice attacker, yet they opted not to explore the transfer market for free agents, a decision that could prove costly in their Premier League title race against Liverpool. With key players unavailable, the Gunners have struggled to maintain consistency, and their latest setback against West Ham highlighted their growing concerns in attack.
Last weekend, Arsenal fans were thrilled when their side secured a late victory against Leicester City, courtesy of two goals from Mikel Merino off the bench. Encouraged by his impact, Mikel Arteta rewarded the Spaniard with a start against West Ham, hoping for a similar performance. However, Arsenal failed to replicate that success and suffered a disappointing home defeat.
The loss exposed the extent to which injuries have disrupted the team. With no natural goal threat in attack, Arsenal lacked cutting edge in the final third and struggled to create clear chances. The absence of key attacking players has undoubtedly weakened the squad, and no one has been able to step up and fill the void.
Sky Sports’ Nick Wright highlighted how Arsenal’s struggles stem from their injury crisis, emphasising that any team would face similar difficulties with so many absentees. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:
“It was no great surprise that they struggled in attack. Any side would without their four main attackers. The absences of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus were keenly felt. The paucity of options available to Mikel Arteta was summed up by him sending on two left-backs, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Myles Lewis-Skelly, when chasing the game in the second half.”
Despite these setbacks, Arsenal must take responsibility for their situation. The club had the opportunity to strengthen the squad in January but chose not to, and they can no longer make excuses now that injuries have taken their toll. If they are to remain in contention for the title, they must find a way to adapt, with the remaining squad members stepping up in the crucial weeks ahead.
We were never winning the title without injuries.
The squad wasn’t strong enough without injuries.
Signing or loaning nobody in January was criminal.
Heads should roll for that.
But maybe Stan is just happy to let things just carry on as any other season.
Let’s stop beating around the bush and get to the heart of the matter.
In closing the reporter says clearly: “Arsenal must take responsibility for their situation. The club had the opportunity to strengthen the squad in January but chose not to and can no longer make excuses now that injuries have taken their toll.”
No doubt about it, we screwed up big time! We weren’t serious about challenging Liverpool for the title.
The question is who is going to take responsibility for this major cockup?
Yet allot of fans defended us not buying anyone
Both sides of the coin have their merits.
Buying in January has inflated costs and no club is going to let a performing player leave half way through the season.
Not bringing in a forward could cost a decent crack at the title.
The club have clearly prioritised spending more for a better forward at the end of the season.
The question is will we be in a position to win the title further down the track.
The title race is not over, but without a goalscoring forward it will be very difficult.
On top of all that Declan Rice was wearing Claret and Blue in that game.