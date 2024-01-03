Sky Sports reporter urges Arsenal to make cash-plus-player offer for Juventus man

Sky Sports Gary Cotterill suggests that Arsenal may have a chance to secure the signing of Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus if they present a player-plus-cash deal.

Vlahovic has been a target for Arsenal since his time at Fiorentina, and the Serbian striker continues to be highly regarded in the football world. Despite opting for Juventus over Arsenal initially, Mikel Arteta still admires Vlahovic’s profile, placing him in the same category as another potential target, Ivan Toney.

In the summer, Juventus reportedly explored the possibility of selling Vlahovic, but Arsenal was not interested in acquiring a striker at that time. However, the situation has changed, and the Gunners are now in the market for attacking reinforcements.

With Juventus facing financial challenges due to certain laws in Italy, Cotterill suggests that the Serie A club might be open to negotiating a player-plus-cash deal for Vlahovic, providing Arsenal with a potential breakthrough in their pursuit of the talented striker.

He said, as quoted by Football365:

“Not Ivan Toney because I don’t think Brentford will sell him in January. Another player though we know Mikel Arteta is a fan of is Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus wanted £50m, but that was too steep for Arsenal, but Juventus have financial problems.

“They would listen to a cash-plus-player offer and there are also these tax rules in Italy which is something for them to consider.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has struggled to score many goals at Juve, but we can tell that it is because of their style of play.

We play differently and should get our hands on the Serbian if the chance comes because he will be far more lethal in our system.

