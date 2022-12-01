Sky Sports request forces a change in the time of Arsenal’s first game of 2023

Arsenal’s game against Newcastle United has received a new timing after Sky Sports requested for the original time to be changed so they can show it on TV.

The Gunners are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and now have a five-point cushion on the clubs below them.

They will return to action on the 26th of December and hope to ensure they can continue winning games.

The game against Newcastle United will take place on the 3rd of January and was originally scheduled to be played at 8 pm.

However, The Sun reports it will now be played at 7:45 pm to enable Sky Sports to show the match live on TV.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This change is not a huge one and this game is a must-win for us if we want to remain around the top of the league table.

Newcastle has emerged as one of the top clubs in the country and are currently 3rd on the league table.

Eddie Howe’s side stopped us from making the top four last season and we must earn all the points as a payback for the hurt we felt by finishing fifth when it was almost certain we would return to the Champions League.

