SkySports confirm Barcelona’s Mariona Caldentey has agreed to join Arsenal Women

As per SkySports, Spanish Women’s World Champion, 28 year old Mariona Caldentey, has agreed to join Arsenal Women on a free transfer, when her contract expires with Barcelona at the end of June.

In line with what @SkyAnton reporting today https://t.co/RvwRxXOhuA — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 6, 2024

An official announcement by Arsenal is expected imminently, but FC Barcelona Femini posted the tweet below on Wednesday 5th June.

🌟 302 partits oficials

⚽ 114 gols

🏆 25 títols pic.twitter.com/NgKKGcpMrt — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) June 5, 2024

Caldentey has spent 10 years at Barcelona and has scored 114 goals in 302 matches for one of the biggest clubs in women’s football, she has won three Champions Leagues and six Spanish league trophies, plus the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Spain. This lady is dripping in honours and will hopefully bring some of her silverware-winning ways to north London at the end of the month.

Caldentey is seen as a direct replacement for Vivianne Miedema, who will depart Arsenal Women, as a free agent, at the end of this month.

