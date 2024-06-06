Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

SkySports confirm Barcelona’s Mariona Caldentey has agreed to join Arsenal Women

As per SkySports, Spanish Women’s World Champion, 28 year old Mariona Caldentey, has agreed to join Arsenal Women on a free transfer, when her contract expires with Barcelona at the end of June.

An official announcement by Arsenal is expected imminently, but FC Barcelona Femini posted the tweet below on Wednesday 5th June.

Caldentey has spent 10 years at Barcelona and has scored 114 goals in 302 matches for one of the biggest clubs in women’s football, she has won three Champions Leagues and six Spanish league trophies, plus the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Spain. This lady is dripping in honours and will hopefully bring some of her silverware-winning ways to north London at the end of the month.

Caldentey is seen as a direct replacement for Vivianne Miedema, who will depart Arsenal Women, as a free agent, at the end of this month.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
“I don’t rule out it being a serious knee injury” Netherland Women’s boss on Victoria Pelova injury
Gunners Aussie trio selected for Paris Olympics 2024, but may miss Arsenal Women’s USA tour
POTM Alessia Russo scores to help bag vital points for Lionesses in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier
Posted by

Tags Mariona Caldentey

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors