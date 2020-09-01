SkySports confirms Arsenal are in advanced talks for fourth summer signing

So it seems that Arsenal’s summer transfer window is progressing nicely. The Gunners have already signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari, who had both been on loan at the club last season, and have also secured Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea in a three year deal.
Now this morning SkySports are confirming that Arsenal are in “advanced talks” with Real Madrid to bring Dani Ceballos back to the Emirates for another season-long loan.
The report stated: Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Madrid to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos on another season-long loan.
Ceballos established himself as an increasingly influential player for Arsenal as last season progressed, and boss Mikel Arteta is keen to keep him at the Emirates Stadium with the club increasingly confident of a deal in the coming days.
This is great news for Arteta and Arsenal, as our new boss made Ceballos into an integral part of his side towards the end of last season, and the 24 year-old really started to look like the extremely talented midfielder that Madrid plucked from Real Betis for 18m euros back in 2017, but has so far been unable to secure a first team place in the star-studded midfield at the Bernabeau.
They are likely to get a more complete player when he returns to Spain after another year under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.
Things are looking up. And once the negotiating team are finished with Real Madrid they can pop across the City to have a word with Atletico about bringing Thomas Partey home with them!
Music to my ears 😉
Yeah yeah
Why are we not after Wilfred Ndidi?! He’s better and younger than Partey! PL proven! Should be around the same transfer fee..?
I will admit I’m not overly keen on him as a player ,he played well in the last half a dozen games for us but he see nothing special about him ,but if this is what Arteta needs then so be it .
I suppose if the financial restrictions we supposedly have are hindering us then this might be a good stop gap for this coming season .
He is a stop gap, we do not have the luxury of throwing money around at least this season, if we sign him, he can help us achieve top 4, by next season we can go for our major signings.
I doubt those marque player would leave UCL for uel clubs, especially we are not Utd who can entice them with huge wages.
This cebalos might mark the end of our interest in Partey
Don’t love Dani. Recently watched the highlights of the FA cup final and our 2 – 1 win against Liverpool.
In both of these games I felt dani was at fault he would loose his man in the middle of the park and spin around like a spinning top and look disappointed when the other teams had scored. I am not excited by us signing him at all tbh. I think there is betyer players out there but since its should just be a loan I guess its not too bad.
Let’s get tp in and thiago then i will be happy. So far still disappointed in this transfer window. I beleive auba, tp and a CB were the priority and we have none those things
McLovin, could it be because Leicester City are not prepared to sell him?Having sold Chilwell for 50m they are not short of a bob or two.