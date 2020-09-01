SkySports confirms Arsenal are in advanced talks for fourth summer signing

So it seems that Arsenal’s summer transfer window is progressing nicely. The Gunners have already signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari, who had both been on loan at the club last season, and have also secured Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea in a three year deal.

Now this morning SkySports are confirming that Arsenal are in “advanced talks” with Real Madrid to bring Dani Ceballos back to the Emirates for another season-long loan.

The report stated: Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Madrid to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos on another season-long loan. Ceballos established himself as an increasingly influential player for Arsenal as last season progressed, and boss Mikel Arteta is keen to keep him at the Emirates Stadium with the club increasingly confident of a deal in the coming days.

This is great news for Arteta and Arsenal, as our new boss made Ceballos into an integral part of his side towards the end of last season, and the 24 year-old really started to look like the extremely talented midfielder that Madrid plucked from Real Betis for 18m euros back in 2017, but has so far been unable to secure a first team place in the star-studded midfield at the Bernabeau.

They are likely to get a more complete player when he returns to Spain after another year under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

Things are looking up. And once the negotiating team are finished with Real Madrid they can pop across the City to have a word with Atletico about bringing Thomas Partey home with them!