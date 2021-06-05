SkySports reports Arsenal increased bid for Buendia but Villa still interested

Breaking News! Arsenal launch second bid for Norwich Star

Arsenal have launched a second bid for their long-term target Emi Buendia, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners’ second offer is believed to be worth £35m, a £5m improvement on their previous offer of 30 million. The Canaries reportedly want a fee in the region of £40m for the Argentine, who still has three years left on his current deal at Carrow Road.

Buendia’s former club Getafe have a 20% sell-on fee on any sale made by Norwich. Thus, it is natural that The Canaries will try to sell their coveted 24-year-old at the highest possible price.

Aston Villa, who could be looking for a replacement for Jack Grealish, and few major European clubs are also believed to be tracking Buendia, who was named Championship Player of the Season.

Sky Sports News has reported interest from Atletico Madrid and Valencia in the past.

Buendia is currently part of the Argentina squad preparing for the Copa America but missed out on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Chile on Friday.

Arsenal can wrap up the signing of the Argentine, who recorded an astonishing 15 goals and 17 assists in England’s second tier league, before the commencement of Copa America on 13th June.

Ajax’s Andre Onana looks to be the second player Arsenal are closing in on.

If the North London outfit can wrap up the signing of both for under £50m, it will look like a solid start to the Gunners’ summer overhaul.

Yash Bisht