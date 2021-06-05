SkySports reports Arsenal increased bid for Buendia but Villa still interested

Breaking News! Arsenal launch second bid for Norwich Star
Arsenal have launched a second bid for their long-term target Emi Buendia, according to Sky Sports.
The Gunners’ second offer is believed to be worth £35m, a £5m improvement on their previous offer of 30 million. The Canaries reportedly want a fee in the region of £40m for the Argentine, who still has three years left on his current deal at Carrow Road.
Buendia’s former club Getafe have a 20% sell-on fee on any sale made by Norwich. Thus, it is natural that The Canaries will try to sell their coveted 24-year-old at the highest possible price.
Aston Villa, who could be looking for a replacement for Jack Grealish, and few major European clubs are also believed to be tracking Buendia, who was named Championship Player of the Season.
Sky Sports News has reported interest from Atletico Madrid and Valencia in the past.
Buendia is currently part of the Argentina squad preparing for the Copa America but missed out on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Chile on Friday.
Arsenal can wrap up the signing of the Argentine, who recorded an astonishing 15 goals and 17 assists in England’s second tier league, before the commencement of Copa America on 13th June.
Ajax’s Andre Onana looks to be the second player Arsenal are closing in on.
If the North London outfit can wrap up the signing of both for under £50m, it will look like a solid start to the Gunners’ summer overhaul.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good news finally
Unfortunately he will bench Smith-Rowe or Martinelli if he comes and those youngsters’ chances will be even slimmer if Willian stays, so I hope we get a left-footed CAM like Odegaard instead. Besides, we have more pressing needs in CF and LB departments
ESR a possibility as Martinelli can play as Left winger and Up top as well..
If Buendia comes and Willian stays, our LWs will be Buendia, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Willian, Nelson, Pepe and Saka.
And our CAMs will be Buendia, Smith-Rowe, Willian, Nelson and Saka. Cottrell, Patino and Hutchinson can also be included
Martinelli didn’t show good hold-up and link-up abilities when playing as CF, but maybe he needs to start as a CF in more games. Smith-Rowe showed better link-up play as a CF in Villareal and hopefully he’ll get another chance to play that role
No he wouldn’t, he plays on the right wing, yet Gabi and Rowe play on the left wing. Maybe pepe and saka would be affected but since he uses both feet, he might as well play as a central attacking midfielder.
I believe Buendia’s main position in Norwich is CAM. His stature is also similar to Willian, so I don’t think he has the pace to get to the byline on the right wing
However, on the left wing, he doesn’t have to race with the opposition’s fullback and he can cut inside like Sanchez. We’ve already got many attackers like Buendia, as mentioned in my reply to @Kedar above 👆
To my knowledge he usually plays right mid/wing for Norwich. Definitely looks like more of a playmaking winger who cuts inside rather than one who goes for the by line.
Willian probably is the most similar in playing style we have currently but there’s a massive gulf in intensity. I do think buendia could improve the squad massively – as I’ve said before, would not be shocked at all to see him end up playing CM in Xhakas position, but he would be more like Cazorla or Fabregas, which could seriously improved us all round.
Willian just started as LW and CAM in very few matches. I bet we’ll see the better version of him next season, if he’s assigned to left wing or CAM positions more often