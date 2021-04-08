Slavia Prague deny late winner to leave Arsenal frustrated

Slavia Prague have scored at the death to level the two-legged tie with Arsenal at the interval.
From early on the Gunners were on top. We were the most comfortable in possession and was working our way up the pitch well.
Unfortunately that final ball was lacking a lot of the time, and Alexandre Lacazette starting to take on shots that weren’t particularly necessary.
After a spell of dominance, the game became rather flat, but just as the half was drawing to a close our best chance came. Bukayo Saka beat the offside trap to sprint into the box at the goalkeeper, but after taking all the time in the world to pick his spot he puts it wide.
The youngster wasn’t at his best in the second-half either. We broke into the final third in numbers, for Saka to pass or cross (I’m not entirely sure) way over the heads of his team-mates, with Willian eventually stopping it from leaving for a throw-in.
The team didn’t appear to be making the runs or taking those risks that a team playing with confidence does, but a triple change of Martinelli, Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe brought newfound energy.
The Brazilian took on a half-chance from outside the box but it drifted over the bar, but the breakthrough finally came in the final 5 minutes.
We hit them on the counter at pace, with Granit Xhaka’s long ball finding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who cuts back to see Nicolas Pepe sprinting towards goal and plays him in. The Ivory Coast international places his effort into the net and we looked destined to take the advantage to the Czech Republic.
Injury time ticked down and Slavia pulled it back. They had a corner with just one minute of injury time left on the clock, and somehow managed to sneak it in.
I can’t say that Arsenal really deserved to win the match, but I can’t help feeling robbed either. We were definitely the best team on the night but our finishing has become somewhat of a joke…
Patrick
We should’ve scored at least two goals, if our attackers’ finishings weren’t so bad. Partey also lost the ball needlessly too many times, either by misplacing the passes or getting robbed
Now we have a herculean task in Prague, but I still believe we’ll get through this phase
The whole attacking setup of Lacazette, Willian, Smith-Rowe and Saka were all poor with Smith-Rowe looking completely lost out of the lot yet he was still on the pitch. He should’ve been out first. Partey too has been trying too hard and was bad today. I will say it once again that the mid-block Arsenal is employing is not good enough. We need to press and try to win the ball high up rather like we did last season under Arteta than always trying to stay in shape and block passing lanes. We are letting teams we are dominating come at us too easily. We were not properly able to break them down if you ask me. Yeah we had chances but how many of the clear cut ones were from properly worked out play?? They frustrated our attack for most part and got what they deserved. We now have all to do when we go away.
Our attackers actually pressed high up the pitch, but Slavia Prague defenders passed the ball well
Not really. The press is disjointed and we hardly press as a unit. Just observe us when we press and you’ll see what I’m saying. Even in the EPL what I’m saying is clear. You can see that there are a lot of spaces behind the attackers.
The midfielders had to stay behind to protect the defenders and the attackers were the ones who should press the opposition’s GK/ defenders
That is my point. We are using a mid-block so we are not really pressing. When one player does it most do not follow suit and when they do there are spaces behind so it is easily played through. If you watch our Carabao Cup game vs Man City you can see that even though we lost 4-1 we won the ball off City so many times by pressing and you can actually see in that match we had a general intent to press and win the ball as compared to what we usually see in the league.
We simply overrate our club – Arsenal.
I doubt if we are currently bigger than
Everton, Liecester city, etc. I don’t want to stir horn nest with mentioning of Sp*rs.
Absolutely gutted! We will never improve with the German Joe Harte in goal.
I think all players should stop training whatever and just start practicing actually hitting the damn target. At least for a month.
The players and manager are lucky there were no fans there because if there were they would have rightly been booed off after that embarrassing show and arteta would have been sacked. I can see where we can get a clean sheet at the moment so we will have to score at least 2 over there but then again after sitting through that load of crap I really dont give a toss
It wasn’t Arteta’s fault that Lacazette, Aubameyang and Partey missed some sitters. We made plenty of golden chances from open play, but our finishing was horrible again
It was Arteta’s fault to have started Willian ahead of Martinelli. I will not blame any of the players. Arteta deserves a sack asap. We cannot sack all the players. But the coach has to go. He is making team selections based on preferences. I said it here countless times that Saka has played too many games and would soon worn out. Yet our clueless coach kept playing him when he could have played Martinelli. Arteta is a negative coach. He is always scared of losing games.
Chelsea won the champions league with Di Matteo and sacked the guy the next season. Leicester won the premier league and sacked Ranieri the season after. Winning the FA cup should not be a criteria for keeping Arteta. The guy should be managing teams like fulham, westbrom and Newcastle. We are arsenal for goodness sake. This is very bad. I am pissed. This guy should be sacked this night. It is enough. He deserves the blame. His ego is taking us backwards. We are moving into mediocrity the speed of light.
Martinelli is more of a striker than a creator, so Willian was a better option since he can hold the ball better. I remember Martinelli started in an EPL game this season and he didn’t make any goal threat either
At least Willian almost scored through a free-kick. I think you’re getting personal with Arteta and it’s not logical to fire him when we’re still in EL
GAI, this is our chance of getting into champions league next season. On paper, the remaining teams in this competition is beatable except Man united. Sparta Prague was a team we would beat by 5 goals in the wenger era.
Arteta should have started Martinelli as a striker and play Aubamenyang on the left. Pepe on the right. We need a convincing win more than necessary.
Arteta selects players with bias. Look, Truth be told, nicholas Pepe is a better finisher than Lacazette. He has the tricks to draw a foul in the opposition box. Something is fundamentally wrong this team. I so much love Arteta. I want him to succeed. But it is looking difficult. Next week Thursday, they better get a comfortable win.
The thought of playing in the CL, playing like we did tonight…*cold sweat*
Really you are gonna put that blame on Arteta again after watching that game? Really?
Slavia away ain’t gonna be a walk in the park. They are 1st in their league and currently unbeaten. They played the same way Spurs played against us. Apparently I was wrong for pointing out the cracks from that game because people thought we were fantastic when a negative Spurs side with 10 men had us on strings and could’ve easily equalised
If arsenal don’t sack arteta,we are going no where in the near future,,I don’t see anything special in him,,as a coach ,,he lacks idea ,,Leeds should have won this match with the mindset and the game plan of the coach,,,I don’t like Emery but am missing him right now…
Typical Arsenal performance! Couldn’t hit a barn door and amateur in defence and amateur in management too! I can’t see how anyone still thinks Arteta is the second coming of Guardiola he’s as useless as the players on the pitch! Ah this team would put years on your life!
As far as I’m concerned, Kev, we got what we deserved. Played crap for 80 minutes… waited too long for substitutions… what exactly was the gameplan??
Bar the goal (our goal 😄) I didn’t enjoy that one bit!! Dire…..
I’m just waiting for Arteta interview I’m in need of a good laugh 😂 yeah we’re sh#t Sue of course we were going to concede 🙆♂️ people say what manager would want to come to Arsenal, if I was a manager I’d be thinking Arsenal is a great job you can take the team to 10th get embarrassed weekly and stay in a job 😂 Edu should be in court too for signing Willian lol
Kev, I couldn’t believe the excuses after Saturday – at least Tuchel has one foot in the semi… of the CL!!!
Can you imagine us in the CL? Sheesh, after how we’ve played lately, we’d be absolutely annihilated!
If (big if) we manage to win next week, Unai up next… 🙈
Well Sue if we go out then Unai is into another Europa League final because Villarreal will take care of SP as they are bang average! CL 😂😂 we can’t even beat Slavia Prague and conceded goals to Dundalk 😂 if any arsenal fan is still saying Arteta in, it’s obviously a wind up.. he’s bang out of his depth! everyone can see it.. Guardiola hardly fought tooth and nail to keep him lol
Sue and Kev, Emery has won three away legs on the trot, without conceding a goal, with ex Arsenal “reject” Coughlan as DM and an aging defense.
We cant even kill the game.Its some on arteta.We should the same mentality against spurs when we were 2-1 up,spurs were also a man down.
Well that’s the Europa dream gone if this is not enough for the Arsenal board to realise our manager is completely out of his depth and is completely clueless and should sack him with immediate effect!!
Lol this team is filled with a bunch of clowns.. from the striker Down to the goalkeeper.
Leno has let a whole lot of people down. How we are inconsistent in every other stuff but consistent when it comes to missing goals we should score baffles me.
Auba and Laca, I don’t know who’s worse now that Auba ain’t himself anymore.
This one is definitely on the players.
I was telling my buddy after we scored, I said to him, scratch that, a clean sheet is more important than us scoring and winning 1-0 and the clean sheet is what we need.
Arsenal pulled an Arsenal.
Good luck in the second leg though.
Unlike these spoilt b*stards, us fans can’t just walk away from our football club
Aubameyang isn’t as bad as people are making him out to be. He is more or less still the same player. He is a poacher so when the team struggles he does too big time. He is not a technician or someone who is s o great with the ball and arguably never has been. His strength lies in positioning. Go back to the seasons where he was scoring lots of goals, even in those seasons he could score a brace in a match and still look poor. That is why mostly when Auba doesn’t score he doesn’t have goals to cover up for his poor performances. I mean people still complained about him even when he was in the run for the golden boot.
‘This one is definitely on the players’ Are you for real? So the coach didn’t do anything wrong today?
This has to be the night I feel most angered by Arsenal this season. How bad are we at composing ourselves and maintaining a lead like that. So pathetic!!!
I’ve got to a point where I cant get upset anymore theres just a wry and disapoint smile of disbelief.
We talk of getting back to the CL were are shocking and disjointed in the EL!
So so so far off it in terms of quality.
Tierney seems the only reliable one at present.
Whatever mikel told them to do tonight they clearly didnt understand as they looked like headless chickens out there.
The arsenal of old was like City now whether on the wing up front wherever they all interchange and had the quality on the ball of top midfielders
This lot look like they’ve just met each other.
After the pool game they are AFC Abject Football club!
Defense just seems to panic after we score. I’m not convinced with Partey. Why are we missing such good opportunities. These players are completely useless. The whole bunch. People keep making a noise about Martinelli. I’m really trying to figure out what he brings to the team except for running into other players all the time. What is going on with Saka? As for captain Auba, he misses another sitter.
Just had enough of these players.
Laca was the most useless player in the pitch today. I mean what else are you asking for as a striker? And why the hell did Arteta have to wait till 75 mins before doing a sub. I think Arsenal is too big of a club for Arteta
He worked hard and almost scored, but he missed two sitters. He’s good for link-ups, but too slow and too short to be a goal threat
Arsenal are frustrating to watch.
Such talented players but lack final pass or shot at goal.
I still feel Arteta is too young to establish his authority on the team. Same excuses every time. Fire Arteta.
I guess on the upside it means we’ll have to come out firing, so we can’t do our normal of waiting to concede before waking up. I by does Arteta NEVER learn? When you have a side clicking in attack, you cannot then bring off both your potent playmakers and try to defend, especially with Arsenal who can’t defend – he did the same against the spuds but we were lucky by the skin of our teeth there.
Pathetic, and that’s being generous.
What’s all that cacophony of substitutions? Who does that?
This rubbish has been going on for so long
Anyone still believing in Arteta and Edu?
Managed to sell Martinez and keep Leno , sending Guendouzi on loan, playing walking Willian insted of developing Martinelli,.
Sending Saliba on loan and sticking to playing from the back.
Hopeless team , coach and recruitment.
I am very near to quit watching that horror show after 45 years of supporting Arsenal.
Arteta is the most useless coach have ever seen. Smith Rowe was not in the match and the useless coach didn’t do anything about it, why bring on Ceballos. And what’s wrong with Leno, he should have saved that ball well, he pushed a simple ball to corner and just like last season the team scored from the corner. I’m really angry right now.
It was actually Pepe scoring on both sides. That’s so much for asking attackers to be become defenders.
In real life, attackers are actually the defense. Everyone should stick to his work.
Aterta cannot even read a match. His team selection and sub are rubbish. Wilian’s selection and playing for about seventy minutes is a mystery. ESR was absent. Laca was average and needed sub by 55 minutes. Saka needed sub early in the second half. What a mess
This night Arteta must be given his P45.
@gmv8
You’re right when the pressures off and we dont know whether to stick or twist we relax and play better but we still need yo be tight at the back which is poor atm
If we were an ambitious team, Arteta should have been sack since December
This team has everything but shows nothing. They are just training materials – that’s where they show off.
🙄
Good Night, or to be a Gunner is Hard.
Gosh supporting Arsenal is exhausting! Tough when Arsenal are playing two opponents – Slava Prague and themselves.
The goal came from Cedric deciding not to clear his lines and pass back to Gabriel who was instantly under pressure. Every game is someone different doing something stupid.
I’m confident we’ll beat Slava Prague next week. Just not confident we’ll beat ourselves.
I agree about everything, just not the last sentence. I’m not convinced. Players are nervous. They never showed that under Wenger. I know he’s style is obsolete now and it’s not a post about him. But giving players confidence to just go out there play the enjoyable game is priceless. Can’t Arteta pull off something similar just by calming down and just staying sitting on the bench ffs! I’d buy a jacket with the terrible zipper.
Arsenals season really.
Looked the better team made the better chance s but failed to capitalize then concede a sloppy goal
Arteta must be fuming
The team are letting him down.
Actually not a bad result as Praha look so ordinary.
We definitely will take the tie.
Wyoming please for once just say the truth, the team let him doesn’t? WTF are you talking about, who choose Willian ahead of Martinelli who brought on Ceballos when we should have keep attacking, please don’t be an hypocrite.
We never had a chance without Tierney
Ps
What’s going on with Aubas mullet? 🙂
Martinelli should have started this match but this useless coach didn’t see that. Our worst coach ever just defeated Dinamo Zagreb and the best keeper in the league can’t even punch a simple ball out. OMG I’m so angry right now.
Leno is his own worst enemy. No defenders on the near or far post. That’s a cardinal sin. He doesn’t command that 18 yard box. Very similar to the Liverpool goal. He didn’t stand tall. He was crouching down like a wicketkeeper. Watch that goal, and take note of his positioning. That’s what I’m trying to coach my group of young goalkeepers. You must stand tall
pjennings Leno has always been like that, I said it here last week that we are not going to win any major trophy with Leno as our goalkeeper.
our season is over
Not yet, we’ve still got one leg to fix this
We should be investigating the whole attack for deliberately missing chances. The finishing has become absurd at this point. Could it be that arteta has lost the dressing room and the players are playing to get the coach fired again. I mean they did it for wenger and emery so not impossible.
Not to mention the ridiculous amount of errors leading to goals.
It was we fans who got Wenger sacked pls. Wenger never lost dressing room it was only UE plz next time just research a bit before stepping on here to voice out ur deserved opinion.
In this case it is we the fans who are going to get MA sacked again together with #Martinelli in brigade just relax and it will happen.
My mental health is important
Where are those who always shout that Arteta has improved our defense, i can’t remember the last time we had a clean sheet.
I can still remember how we beat Chelsea, Leeds, Leicester, Benfica and Spurs
Chelsea 2-5 West Brom showed how the players’ brain fart could ruin a great plan. In our case, it was our finishing
We knew slavia Prague would be a tough game, we got the chances but didn’t take them. no blame on arteta. players should be more clinical.
Kori, really no blame on Arteta? Who started those players that missed those chances, who started Willian ahead of Martinelli and Pepe.
… and finally when we had a team on, who were clicking and finally playing some decent football, he thinks it’s all too much and too comfortable, so he brings on the Jonah of Europe. What is it with him? Why does he insist on tormenting us? That was TOTALLY unnecessary for the last 5 minutes. Saturday was the players fault, but tonight was his fault.
Way too many mistakes in this Arsenal team to even consider them capable of winning this cup even if we get through this round.I have a feeling that both the sacked managers from the Spuds and Arsenal will win the CL and the Europa.
Eddie TMJW JON FOX, i know you guys are reading this, so please I will like to hear your honest opinions about the match, especially Eddie.
Lol… I already made a comment up there bruv.. Regarding Martinelli, pffft! There’s nothing there I have to say, Willian is more of a ball retainer and holder than Martinelli and he wasnt at all terrible today. There were far more terrible players on the pitch than Willian today
ESR being one of them. Arteta should’ve taken him off early.
When you look at the chances created and how we missed sitters then you really don’t expect me to blame the coach for a bunch of players missing sitters and two 1v1 do you?
I do defend Leno, but he’s been a letdown this season for me, doesn’t mean there’s no goalkeeper there.
We should’ve won this game easily, it’s the same búllshít over the season, inability to take our chances. If you’re expecting me to blame this draw on Arteta then you won’t get it from me, maybe next time but not tonight bro, this one is on the players.
I mean he even brought on Martinelli first over Auba while looking for a goal.
Partey’s been average for me I ain’t gon lie, apart from the Utd game, he’s looked like shít for me, losing and giving away the ball too much.
He doesn’t have supporters and I was never a supporter of his but till now he’s still our best midfielder. The name is Xhaka.
We need players better than Xhaka, until we get such players, Xhaka will keep showing he can’t be dropped.
Leno, Laca, and Saka were disappointing today. But then onto the next game and onto next Thursday. I’m still behind the manager and the team. We have another battle to fight next week
GAI, if we had won convincingly, I’m sure you would have stopped at nothing but to shower praises on Arteta. Why won’t he also take the blame for the team’s lackluster performance? It’s only a lazy man that blames his tools but himself, stop making excuses for him.
I can blame Arteta for not being able to improve his players’ confidence, but our attackers’ awful finishing wasn’t his fault
Chelsea 2-5 West Brom showed how the players’ brain fart could ruin a great plan. In our case, it was our finishing
Everyone above is bagging their least favorite players, but who exactly had a good game today. Wonder Boy, Saka? Not really, his touches were too heavy and he had ESR in good positions but made the wrong decisions. Partey, too many missed passes. The man of iron Xhaka, too slow to get the show moving. The two fullbacks? They’re both squad players. William? You’re kidding aren’t you? Laca? We saw the good and bad but must definitely not be given a new contract. I must have watched a different game but I thought ESR was decent. He was often in good positions, but unfortunately his teammates are not on the same wavelength. The manager? He and his staff have to go.
A lot of people are understandably angry right now that’s why I wouldn’t try to blame the players outrightly in order not to look like a troll
Arteta made the following mistakes:
Wrong line up
Late subs.
I think we can all agree on that
Now let’s look at the players:
Saka was bad today.
ESR was bad too
So many misplaced passes across the team most especially Partey
Lacazette missed a sitter
Aubameyang missed a sitter
Cedric’s pass to Gabriel was bad
Gabriel was all over the place (as always) and made a mess of the pass
He gave away a corner that led to equaliser.
For me, the players bear most of the blame and it is on them.
Now regardless of whether we qualify or not, maybe Arteta should be sacked so we can all see the difference the new manager would make WITH THE SAME PLAYERS apart from Ødegaard and Ceballos of course..
You may want Arteta gone but ultimately,I would blame the players for this game!
Lacazette missed two sitters, Partey missed one and Aubameyang missed one. Imagine if we converted at least two of them
Not often I agree with every comment. Garbage. Sack the manager, sell all the players, convert the ground into an Amazon Depot. Then maybe I can stop getting excited before having to look at dross for two hours. They played poorly, begged us to thrash them, Leno abysmal keeper, Bellerin always where the ball wasnt. Willian why oh why? Martinelli – now do you see why he doesnt start? Partey, I want a refund. Lacazette time to go. NOBODY can shoot straight. Arteta – if he resigned tonight I wouldnt be upset. Very, very poor all around.
