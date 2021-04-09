Slavia Prague Review – Arsenal are their own worst enemy yet again

Arsenal our own worst enemy once more by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people it’s difficult. If you think I enjoy writing this here, you are extremely wrong. The reason because I do is because I am hurt. I felt nothing through most of the game, yet I am somehow still disappointed.
We had Saka 1 on 1 with their keeper and we missed it wide, and you know what, I didn’t think he’ll score. I’ve seen him waste chances 1 on 1 before and with Laca it was the same. We are not the sort of team that is clinical and punishes mistakes and he missed too.
We eventually scored and than we had only one job in defence, to keep the ball away from the box, we failed, than we failed to defend a corner with 3 players on top of the ball and and it ends up 1-1. Both Gabriel and Cedric could’ve done it, but no, we invited pressure and we crumbled.
It took us 75 minutes to make a sub, and the subs immediately made us better. You can call me negative all day long, but that performance showed everything that’s wrong with us. I don’t think those players understand what this EL means for the fans and even for the club.
You can say Arteta didn’t miss those chances, but that type of defending, who does it come from? The late subs? The game management? How many times has this been repeated? We gifted the lead away in Greece twice in this competition yet we learn nothing.
Sometimes in football you play well and you don’t win, but we didn’t play well, like we haven’t in a while. We need to change half the squad at least. There are no money for such endeavours though. How are we doing it by finishing 10th and not playing European football I have no idea.
I had some health issues recently and today was the first day I was feeling really good and what do Arsenal do? Imagine if we play against Bayern Munich like that. What would they do to, hit us with double figures?
This rant to sack Arteta is not because I have an agenda against him. It’s about the future of this football club and I’m just worried. The excitement is dead for me. I only feel numb during the games, I don’t celebrate when we score, because we always have it in us to do what we did today, and this much I’ve learned.
I just hope people lower their expectations to mid-table and be prepared for a summer where a lot of cashing in is to be done to cover for the losses. We aren’t out yet I know and we might win the Europa League in Theory, but with those displays I can’t see it. Luck might win one game of football where you don’t play well, but what we are producing is taking us only backwards and the stats hardly lie.
I can’t wait for this nightmare season to end. Might as well happen next Thursday.
Konstantin
33 CommentsAdd a Comment
You summed it up perfectly. We don’t even play good football anymore. Everything is slow and ponderous no spark apart from Smith Rowe and saka no real movement upfront, just boring.
Omg.. can people see the way we play?
We play completely sh$t
Some say blame the players for what exactly?
The missed chances really we created only 3 good chances all night against slavia at the Emirates and you are saying blame the payers
What are we even doing in the whole of 90 minutes. Every player now looks bad and plays sh$t yet the manager shouldn’t be mentioned..
We improved defensively, I can’t even remember when last we kept a clean sheet
This stage last two seasons Emery’s arsenal soundly beat Napoli 2:0 at the Emirates
What football are we playing definitely there is nothing arsenal about this team from top to bottom only the Jersey
No entertainment, no movement, nothing at all
I enjoy other teams playing this days than watching this arsenal play this is when I realized that everything is dead
than you Pepe. It can’t be players fault but coach.
We did not lose our foitball style, trademark, taught from academy on.
Arteta is the issue for over a year…Instructing and positionning players.
Had it right in defense and middle but had to tuin the attack.
Why would he play Willian again and again?
If in the team; why on his weakest side and same for Saka,?
Why does he have to make it so complicated and confusing for players?
Saka is so much more dangerous on Leff wing, probably most likely best in EPL, no match.
He repeats same mess every game. Has to show us he is right to sign a deadwood.
What happened to Chelsea’s players, all became good overnite?
No, this shows how much and why a coach is important in a team.
Our players are lost, trying to do what coach instructs.
If you play Saka, must keep him where he is the best, cause more threats, accurate crosses, he is used to play there, why keep switching him?
Willian be more productive as well on RW and that is a plus overall, against to minus.
Same when he plays Auba there. He is better on RW, played there close to line. The have reflexes in these areas , right footed….
He has to show he is the man & boss!
Arteta tries and think he is guardiola and even better, dresses and acts as him but defenetly dont think as nor him.
He must go learn and not do so in such a club. Chelsea got that, Lampard was not yet ready, experienced enough…
Arteta was a cheap option and what we have as result.
Willian as LW and Saka as a RW!!!
With all due respect, that is beyond retarded; and so ridiculous from Edu & co who should leave for such failure.
We made at least five clear-cut chances and only scored once. Our awful finishing had ruined the manager’s plan
Our attackers’ finishing looked great on Arsenal’s official YouTube channel, but they always bottle it in the matches. Lacazette missed two sitters, Partey missed one and Aubameyang missed one
Please show me the 5 clear cut chances you were talking about
Lacazette disposing their cb to run through on goal was the best chance of the game and it didn’t come by playing a great attacking football…
You keep lamenting missed clear cut chances please where are the clear cut chances maybe I missed them
Partey was outside the box. It was a very poor attempt but never a clear chance.But hey- guess what? On the planet Got No Idea anything is possible
In the second half Got posted that Lacazette was playing well but not scoring. I always thought that was what you wanted your main striker to do
Lacazette can make no shots as long as he can create chances for others, but he shouldn’t have missed easy chances either
1. At 27:20, Lacazette couldn’t produce a shot on goal, despite facing Slavia Prague’s GK alone
2. At 28:30, Saka was one-on-one with Slavia Prague’s GK, but he put the ball wide
3. At 48:30, Willian hit the crossbar with his free-kick
4. At 61:23, Lacazette couldn’t finish his solo run
5. After that, Saka made a great cross, but Lacazette couldn’t convert it into a goal
6. At 74:28, Partey couldn’t shoot on target as usual, despite having enough time and space to shoot
7. At 77:50, Aubameyang couldn’t convert a simple tap-in into a goal
@Pepe : I think your anger at Arteta has clouded your judgement. Watch the extended highlights and see how atrocious our finishing was
On that GAI I agree with you, there were more than enough clear chances for the course of that game to have been changed for the better.
The quality of the game is another matter though
Yup. I still believe we’ll go to the next phase
From your comment you expect arsenal to score from every effort on partey missed clear cut chance you are sounding funny
The only clear cut chances we had went to lacazette and xaka you can paint a pathetic performance an excuse the manager for the way we play….
We played sh$t and we got what we deserved
The performance last night was just as bad as the one against liverpool the only difference was quality of opposition
The few chances we had was not because we played great but because slavia was that poor
Keep lining up excuses for each pathetic performance
Leno didn’t pass from the back
Arsenal missed chances
We didn’t do duals with the CBS etc
You now sound like a comedian dude
Read my reply above, watch the extended highlights and count how many clear-cut chances we produced. We didn’t consistently produce a plethora of chances like this under Wenger/ Emery and we should’ve scored at least two goals
GOT hold on a minute, are you saying that aubamayang, Partey chances are clear cut chances? Even that Pepe goal is not a clear chance, he did all the hard work himself.
This season has been the first time i’m bored watching arsenal .
Its like watching paint dry
But some will still support Arteta and blame anyone and everyone except him.
He is gone.Brown Bread. Toast.Thete canbe no excuses whatever the result next week.
And wouldn’t it just be typical Arsenal to win over there?
Phil I’m with you 100% on Arteta I can’t believe he is still in a job hes completely out of his depth and its clear hes loosing some of the dressing room and when that starts to happen there is only one outcome but no idea why its taking the board so long to wise up and sack him. His treatment of Martinelli is nothing short of a discrace letting talent like this rot on the bench when he is a game changer and if Arteta by some miracle keeps his job into next season then that will prob result in him leaving in the summer but I know who I would prefer to be gone first!! ARTETA OUT!
@Danny- the reality is simple. We have a rookie manager and he is allowing rookie mistakes to achieve rookie performances and results.
I don’t care what it costs- get Naglesman in for next season. Act like a big club and just get him here and this clown out
Kroenke….Arteta…..Edu….Vinai Venkatesham are all part of a dark symphony of mismanagement sinking us into the football abyss. The supporters are accepting the unacceptable. Arteta must go, he riles the supporters, the players, the pundits.
We should have spent our money on a top manager rather than poor players. Make Brendan Rogers an offer he can’t refuse and get him here for next season. Then within a year we will be back fighting on all fronts.
In the main, I agree with the lead article. the more I watch these games the more I think that if there is a plan that the players don’t understand it or that they are unable to execute it.
Tippy tappy, back and square, Xhaka in the back four getting it and playing it back and square. Laca making runs for 25 minutes then stops, throws his arms in the air as no-one has once knocked a long ball up to him, so he stops running. It’s all looks ‘off the cuff’, make it up as we go along..
Play it out from the back – no, please don’t; we want to do it, but we’re not good at it, Holding thinks it’s a hot potato, Gabriel dear boy, just give it to Partey asap, Bellerin can’t get ball beyond the first defender.
But it’s the lack of passion, fight, determination, togetherness and dare I say it for most, ability at the required level. Fitness is assumed although Tierney always looks exhausted to me.
back to basics -> get the very best we can afford thru the spine of the team GK, CB,CM,CF. And then two full backs..
Personally, I’ve cut MA plenty of cloth to start to get this right but those he’s brought in are, alas, more of the substandard same. If there’s genuine ambition within the club then they owe it tgo everyone to seriously review his position before he starts selling and buying again in the close season.. I thank you..
Yeah, another poor night, and Arteta under insane pressure now. Despite that though, I still want to see him outlast some of our players. Arteta has been making errors, but I am sick to death of the lack of effort, fight, heart, determination from some of our senior players.
Yes we can replace our manager asap, but he, like Emery and Arteta, will still have the same problems. We’ll get a little bounce, before player power starts dominating.
We must continue this cull of our squad.
Trust the process
ThirdmanJW
Arteta is not the right man. Surely you can see that by now. He cannot motivate, he riles the players, the supporters, the pundits….everybody. He just doesn’t have the qualities. It’s so clear how do you stay in denial?
I still don’t think one main transfer window is enough to make the necessary changes needed.
Maybe you’re right and Arteta isn’t the right man, but remember that Emery had masses of experience, yet the players downed tools even before his first season ended. Ljungberg couldn’t get anything out of them, albeit, very briefly. I am not saying our managers haven’t been making mistakes, but clearly there’s a huge problem with the squad.
We change managers, and it’s back to square one again isn’t it? Although the results have been poor this season, at least Arteta and the board have had a plan in place to get out the trouble makers asap, which is badly needed as the culture at Arsenal has been a joke for over a decade. I would like to see Arteta get that through, and have another main transfer window.
Wenger was never down tooled by his players
The fans wanted a change
Emery was not only down tooled by the players but the entire club as he had little power and support from the club
Arteta case was different because the club after what happened to Emery gave him that needed support and power and with everything he and support to play like this with how long he has been here is completely blind support
Everyone looks bad even partey who came here with a good reputation
Why are our attackers suffering like never before, why is everything disjointed from gk to Stricker only him can answer that and so far he doesn’t look to have any answers for that
Yeah and I just cannot wait to see the size of our transfer budget after this novice has somehow failed to get us even a top seven finish
Haha
1. Omg lacazette effort from that angle is a clear cut chance are you for real?
2. Xaka missed a clear cut chance there
3. Basically hitting a free kick against the post is now a clear cut chance interesting
4. Everyone know that lacazette missed a very good chance which came from his own effort
5. Lacazette outstressed legs couldn’t connect well with Saka’s cross we see that very often to me it’s not a clear cut chance that attackers doesn’t miss
6. Partey’s effort on goal please don’t make me laugh
7. Aubameyang miss was a good opportunity but it was also his first touch and he went to provide an assist
You basically brought all our effort on goal what you posted here is virtually all our highlight and to you it’s clear cut goal scoring chances
With each comment you sound more like a comedian or are you really for real?
Did you think slavia also did have effort on goal
Sad result. Honestly sick of Arteta. Really sick… Yes some players are to blame. But what about his management ? What’s the point of changing defence or starting eleven all the time. Is he building something ? Nope. Holding was doing great few weeks ago. Then luiz, almost out of contract and on the decline is fit and goes in front of him. How many shitty games did willian played ? And he still find his way through the pitch while arteta will make arsenal loose balogun because he can’t even make the bench… And for what ? Nketiah who is in and out and will quit the club soon. What are the messages sent to the squad ??? Arteta is probably, sadly, just not good enough to manage/coach this club. He can do great things with some players (Mustafi last year) but has already makes crucial mistakes like keeping mustafi last summer, selling martinez or exploding the bank for Willian… And we can’t credit arteta for ESR. Remember that at one point we were losing all the time, he just went to him as an emergency try…. What will be the next mistake : guendouzi out ? Selling saliba and giving a new year to Luiz.. ?