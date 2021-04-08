Slavia Prague star picks out two Arsenal men they “need to watch out for”

Slavia Prague star, Peter Olayinka has identified Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as the Arsenal dangerman that his team needs to pay attention to.

Arsenal will face the Czech league leaders in tonight’s Europa League game as Mikel Arteta’s team looks to salvage their season by winning the competition.

The Gunners have eliminated Benfica and Olympiacos before this stage of the competition and will be keen to go all the way.

Slavia Prague has also been one of the teams of the season in the competition and they have reached this stage by eliminating Leicester City and Rangers and will be looking to add Arsenal to that list.

Because of their history and playing in a superior league, Arsenal is favourites for the game and Olayinka says the Gunners’ strikers are the players they need to watch out for.

Aubameyang and Lacazette will be Arsenal’s key players on the night, but it remains unclear if both strikers would start the game together.

“I think we have been doing well in away games, and [on Thursday] we can do the same. I believe we can do the same,” Olayinka said on the clubs Youtube channel.

“They play collective, so everyone is important in the team. But I think Aubameyang and Lacazette are players which we need to watch out for. They are the most important and dangerous players.

“I am focused on [Thursday’s] game and I can say that I am excited to be in this great stadium, so we’ll see what happens.”