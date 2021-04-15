Slavia Prague v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up with up to four missing

Arsenal will be readying themselves for tonight’s clash with Slavia Prague, and may have to go into battle without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners are already confirmed to be missing key defensive duo David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, who are both expected to miss the remainder of April at the minimum.

Martin Odegaard missed our last two fixtures having continued to suffer with discomfort since returning from international duty with Norway, and is currently being assessed ahead of tonight’s fixture.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell ill before the weekend’s match against Sheffield United, as confirmed by Arsenal.com, and is also being assessed ahead of the clash.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Willian

Lacazette

While I prefer to see Chambers at right-back, I feel like Arteta will be have picked his line-up against Sheffield United with this clash in mind, and knowing of the potential of going for 120 minutes as a possibility.

I wouldn’t shocked if Auba was left on the bench whether he proved to be ready to start or not, but Odegaard could well take Willian’s place in the team, allowing ESR to play on the wide left.

While Nicolas Pepe continues to be overlooked, the manager will likely have it in mind to bring him on off the bench at some point, and with the possibility of going 120 minutes he could well be an impact player to hurt some tired legs, as could Aubameyang.

Could Xhaka or Chambers be in line to start at full-back after the weekend’s performance? Who else do you think could make the starting XI?

Patrick