Slavia Prague v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up with up to four missing

Arsenal will be readying themselves for tonight’s clash with Slavia Prague, and may have to go into battle without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners are already confirmed to be missing key defensive duo David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, who are both expected to miss the remainder of April at the minimum.

Martin Odegaard missed our last two fixtures having continued to suffer with discomfort since returning from international duty with Norway, and is currently being assessed ahead of tonight’s fixture.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell ill before the weekend’s match against Sheffield United, as confirmed by Arsenal.com, and is also being assessed ahead of the clash.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Willian
Lacazette

While I prefer to see Chambers at right-back, I feel like Arteta will be have picked his line-up against Sheffield United with this clash in mind, and knowing of the potential of going for 120 minutes as a possibility.

I wouldn’t shocked if Auba was left on the bench whether he proved to be ready to start or not, but Odegaard could well take Willian’s place in the team, allowing ESR to play on the wide left.

While Nicolas Pepe continues to be overlooked, the manager will likely have it in mind to bring him on off the bench at some point, and with the possibility of going 120 minutes he could well be an impact player to hurt some tired legs, as could Aubameyang.

Could Xhaka or Chambers be in line to start at full-back after the weekend’s performance? Who else do you think could make the starting XI?

Patrick

  1. Declan says:
    April 15, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    I don’t think the team will be vastly different from the weekend. Saka was brilliant in his roaming free role and Chambers and Mari must play as are far better than Bellerin and Gabriel. Cedric or Xhaka at left back and ESR can replace Ceballos. Result 2-2 and we go through 5-4 on aggregate on away goals.

  2. Sims says:
    April 15, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    I really hope Auba isn’t turning into another Ozil. For someone who’s all about sheer number of goals, missing the amount of games he has and being out of form most the season has put a dent in his numbers. Hope he recovers and we finish strong this season though

    1. guy says:
      April 15, 2021 at 12:41 pm

      Yes Sims the descriptions of Auba’s ailments seem to be getting more and more vague lately…

  3. Matthew says:
    April 15, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    #pray for arteta# to make the right player selections which means no gabriel,no ceballos,no willian&leno should be warned to excercise maximum concentration

  4. NY_Gunner says:
    April 15, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    @Matthew
    I don’t care who he picks. As long as they show up and put in a good shift on the night…

  5. Sean says:
    April 15, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    All the home teams tonight have an away goal advantage & winning also bar Prague drawing but they are Czech champions plus Unbeaten all season so this is not going to be easy at all. Rangers & Leicester dumped out by this lot along the way too.

    Utd v Roma
    Prague v Villarreal

    If we dont shape up tonight thats what the semi finals are going to be. We need to let the handbrake off as they say, we need this Europa league Trophy badly after this abysmal season so far….

    Leno
    Bellerin Holding Mari Xhaka
    Partey Cabellos
    Smithrowe
    Pepe Laca Auba

    Martinelli had a good game, should come on if we need a spark after HT & Saka should be the same for fitness reasons. Dont want then getting injured in such a big game but if needs be throw them on and go for it so to speak.

    Big night for us!!

