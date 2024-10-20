Slegers has high praise for Arsenal Women’s September Player of the Month

Caitlin Foord’s revival must have taken many by surprise. Undoubtedly, some Gooners had begun to overlook her as one of Arsenal Women’s star players.

Foord, like Gabriel Martinelli on the Arsenal men’s team, was a player we felt had potential, but things weren’t quite clicking. We were concerned that Foord was overdoing things, choosing to make difficult decisions instead of simple ones, which prevented her from making the necessary impact.

Upon Mariona Caldentey’s arrival, this summer, there was a belief that Foord’s position in the team would be at risk. However, this has not been the case, as Foord has experienced rebirth; she’s returned to her deadly forward form, and she’s punishing opponents who’ve given her time to compose herself and space to exploit.

In just eight games this season, she has five goals and one assist. The Arsenal Women’s September Player of the Month has been dangerous on the right wing, left back, and left wing, hoping to lead this Arsenal team to glory.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Interim Arsenal Manager, Renee Slegers, hailed Foord’s resurgence. She acknowledged that the Matildas star’s self-assurance has significantly grown, leading to enhanced performance. Interestingly, she proposed adjusting the team’s style to capitalize on Foord’s current form.

Slegers admitted via Arsenal.com: “I think she’s started the season well, really well for us, she’s one of the players in really good form. Early on in the season, I think she’s scored some important goals in important games, and I think that’s obviously impacted how she looks at herself, how others look at her, and always when players are in good form. We need to build on that momentum with Caitlin obviously but there are a lot of other players that performed really well on Wednesday which is very good to see that we have more and more players in good individual form.”

It’s fantastic to watch Foord, who many wouldn’t predict would be at the top of her game this season, flying as high as she is. Whatever she’s doing, I hope she keeps doing it because she could be the key to Arsenal’s turnaround from their dismal start to this league season.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….