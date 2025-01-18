Sloppy Arsenal throw away two goal lead to drop points against Aston Villa

Arsenal dropped more Premier League points in a 2–2 draw against Aston Villa this evening, despite being two goals ahead at one stage.

Fully aware of Villa’s threat, Arsenal started the game by dominating possession, seeking openings in Unai Emery’s well-organised team.

Villa defended resolutely and looked dangerous on the counter-attack whenever the opportunity arose. Ian Maatsen came close to giving Villa the lead, forcing a solid save from David Raya.

Moments later, Leandro Trossard tested Emi Martínez at the other end, with both sides creating chances in a lively opening spell.

Arsenal knew it would take more to break down Villa’s stubborn defence, and Gabriel Martinelli eventually opened the scoring despite Martínez’s best efforts.

The Gunners deserved their lead and looked to double it, which they did ten minutes after half-time through Kai Havertz. At that point, Arsenal seemed to have control of the game.

However, Villa responded just five minutes later, with Youri Tielemans pulling one back to reignite the contest.

Arsenal pushed to restore their two-goal cushion, but instead, Villa struck again, with Ollie Watkins scoring the equaliser to make it 2–2.

That goal stunned the Emirates and forced Arsenal into a frantic search for a winner. Villa, however, defended heroically and continued to threaten on the counter.

Mikel Merino thought he had snatched the winner, but his effort was ruled out after Kai Havertz’s hand was judged to have interfered. Merino came close again but struck the post, as Arsenal’s frustrations mounted.

Trossard also had a golden chance to secure victory, but he put his effort wide with only the goalkeeper to beat, summing up a frustrating night for the Gunners.