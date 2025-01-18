Sloppy Arsenal throw away two goal lead to drop points against Aston Villa

Arsenal dropped more Premier League points in a 2–2 draw against Aston Villa this evening, despite being two goals ahead at one stage.
Fully aware of Villa’s threat, Arsenal started the game by dominating possession, seeking openings in Unai Emery’s well-organised team.
Villa defended resolutely and looked dangerous on the counter-attack whenever the opportunity arose. Ian Maatsen came close to giving Villa the lead, forcing a solid save from David Raya.
Moments later, Leandro Trossard tested Emi Martínez at the other end, with both sides creating chances in a lively opening spell.
Arsenal knew it would take more to break down Villa’s stubborn defence, and Gabriel Martinelli eventually opened the scoring despite Martínez’s best efforts.
The Gunners deserved their lead and looked to double it, which they did ten minutes after half-time through Kai Havertz. At that point, Arsenal seemed to have control of the game.
However, Villa responded just five minutes later, with Youri Tielemans pulling one back to reignite the contest.
Arsenal pushed to restore their two-goal cushion, but instead, Villa struck again, with Ollie Watkins scoring the equaliser to make it 2–2.
That goal stunned the Emirates and forced Arsenal into a frantic search for a winner. Villa, however, defended heroically and continued to threaten on the counter.
Mikel Merino thought he had snatched the winner, but his effort was ruled out after Kai Havertz’s hand was judged to have interfered. Merino came close again but struck the post, as Arsenal’s frustrations mounted.
Trossard also had a golden chance to secure victory, but he put his effort wide with only the goalkeeper to beat, summing up a frustrating night for the Gunners.
Just cementing our position as a top 4 club. Good result for that.
What is wrong with our team?? Frustrated.
Sadly I suspect Arteta will always be a nearly man. Oh, he’ll blame all the injuries we’ve had this season but how long will it take him to realise Partey can’t play right back.
I’m keep trying my best not to be negative …….. not an East task at all.
We dust ourselves and up to the next
**not an easy task …
Finally won a ballot and paid a fortune for Man City tickets. Why am I both excited to finally get to see a live game this season but nervous about playing them given our current form.
Just not good enough. We should have signed a striker two weeks ago. Shambolic. Our eyes don’t lie….🤐🥴 RUBBISH.
disapointing result. not sure on point of kiwior if they would rather play partey at right back. not enough at top of the field, odegaard only creative spark in midfield and no real options on the bench. been supportive of arteta but the issues we are facing are down to him not addressing obvious gaps in the starting 11 and squad.
Arteta needs to go at the end of the season. He won’t take us anywhere as a club. How can you let go of Viera, Nelson, Smith Rowe ND gave us Sterling. Merino is average at best ND not EPL standard for a team fighting for the league
Merino won several aerial duels and almost scored twice
He was garbage.
Based on Zubimendi’s transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, Arteta will only be sacked in the summer if he doesn’t get a UCL ticket for Arsenal
We’d likely sign two attackers after this season ends
@Gai, I think Merino will come good next season. It’s obvious Saliba is the heart of Arsenal defense. Gabriel good but cant organize the backline. I wonder why Arteta can’t remove Timber and bring in Kiwior to help aerially at the back Kiwior is better aerially. I will be hopeful of challenging Liverpool if we bring in attackers this January. Top4 is more like it for Arsenal this season.
Merino has been showing good signs that would likely continue to improve next season
I think Arsenal are looking to sell Kiwior this month
The likes of Gyokeres, Vlahovic, Sesko and Osimhen aren’t available now, unless Kroenke is willing to spend more than £80m
This month’s most viable CF option would be Jonathan David, but he’s not good aerially
“It’s obvious Saliba is the heart of Arsenal defense. Gabriel good but cant organize the backline” – don’t know about that. Are we good when Gabriel is out? I think we miss his aggression. I thought he and timber were good today, but we didn’t have a right back, and that went fine until we were put under real pressure. Saliba’s brilliant, but he’s not perfect – I honestly think he’s as important as Gabriel to this team, no more, no less, but he is more impressive because of his age and playing style.
Merino was awful again today.
Every single stat in the game, possession, passes, shots on goal, we have double what they had apart from goals. What else does Arteta need to prove we need a clinical striker?
I don’t think Kroenke will sanction a top CF purchase this month and the likes of Gyokeres/ Vlahovic/ Sesko/ Osimhen aren’t available now, but there will be a lot of good options in the summer
Or what proof do you need, to see Artetaball, doesnt work.
said it on this forum b4 partey gona cost us at rb just play kt at rb once off partey midfield we win dat game still a real striker playing for us 2day 4-2 win
There are still people who can not see that. OR DONT WANT TO.
KT at RB 😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is us pushing liverpool all the way and gaining ground.
Really nothing more than a top 4 team. Time to get a manager that can take us up a level.
Liverpool deserves it @Sws!! We should leave them alone …… there’s intent in their planning and execution very laking with us.
We deserve where we are. Was quietlyhoping may be Marmoush was going to end up with us and I read something heartbreaking this morning
We play Partey as RB, we praise him
We play him 6, we trash him and make him so very bad ………..
Something’s not adding up at all ….
What trash is Arteta going to say now
The performance was really good up until we got 2 nil up, I convinced we’re back at our best. Then I Villa stepped it up with 2 well taken goals.
I don’t like singling players but Odegard’s leadership always looks suspect when he’s not performing, this is because he’s a player that’s not so vocal and only leads by performance in the field.
Odegaard lost too many ground duels for my liking, despite his tireless high-press effort. I hope Vieira and Nwaneri can compete with him for the right-sided AM role next season
@GAI He’s been poor lately and when I looked at bench there was absolutely nothing, Sterling the only attacking option, hopefully Nwaneri returns soon. By the way I heard we could be after Sverre Nypan, a no.10
As much as Arteta has to take a lot blame, injuries have killed us. Go ask Pep if you don’t believe me.
Sverre Nypan looks as ambidextrous as Santi Cazorla and Ousmane Dembele in his YouTube highlights
I hope we’ll sign him this month, because he has played CF, has a decent height for an AM and is very young according to Transfermarkt
He Looks really promising @GAI
There’s nothing wrong with Odegaard’s leadership.
The mentality of the players was definitely not right today after we got 2 nil up and I think Odegard is generally a nice guy, but sometimes you need to be ruthless as a captain. I feel like if he’s not putting a captains performance on the field, he becomes useless as he’s not very vocal.
Very hard to swallow left alone digest, a disappointing result if everything about the game is considered. Anyway , attention now on dinamo Zagreb next. COYG!
After spending so much money on defenders, we still could not defend a 2-0 lead against Villa?
Where is Tomiyasu, Califiori, Kiwior?
Why again did we destroy the core of our midfield by playing Partey an RB.
Why looking for all those when we trust Partey better at RB @Rfrancis
We don’t need them with Partey. We’re planning to sell them for it.
If I understand what you’re trying to say, are you really saying we should sacrifice the core of our midfield just to spite Partey – a player we are planning to sell? A typical Mikel Arteta decision. Merino is a defensive liability compared to Partey.
At least we’re competitive. Trophies aren’t that important and the money spent shouldn’t be questioned cos every team spends. Been my take for some time now cos I will not allow Arsenal FC give me a heart attack. I’m contented 😌
WTF was Partey doing for their equaliser ? He was marking Watkins and then he just left him 😡
@Herr Drier: I agree that Partey messed us big time. I didn’t expect that from our best RB!!
Tyndale, doesn’t matter if he was a RB or not, has a DM he should’ve stayed with the player he was supposed to be marking !!!
A manager that continously watch his players take ages to do a simple throw-in or corner kick even as early as 20mins in the game…
A manger that watches his players (Odegard, Partey, Sterling, recycle short passes instead of crossing the ball to waiting playersin inside the box, in extra time when chasing a goal…
A manager that keeps playing Partey at RB despite the outcome in those matches…
A manger that has failed to sign a recognised striker the past 3 seasons…
A manger that is heavily reliant on corner kicks and his CB to score and win matches…
A manger that insists on slow build up, slow sideways recycling of passes waiting for an opportunity to present itself rather than attempt to create opportunities…
Such a manger is not elite and should not manage a club like Arsenal.
don’t forget:
over 800M spent over five years
multiple players paid handsomely to leave
over 30 new players signed
over 8 different goalkeepers
not a single trophy from the players signed
a style that is boring, slow, predictable, dull
exciting football sacrificed for set pieces
Our 2 biggest issues up front have been failing to score from simple chances and not having enough bodies in the box when the ball is played into the box. It’s nothing new but it’s not being fixed either. Our biggest issue at the back is that without Saliba, we fall appart. This is why we Villa got the draw. Our lack of quality when the likes of Saliba and Saka are out is an issue and is completely the reason our season is falling away again. We need quality, not quantity.
Some of the decisions Arteta makes just baffle me. What the hell is Partey doing at right back
Poor defending by Partey for the Watkins goal. That said, not a right back… Otherwise, ex defensive lapses, thought we played well overall. Impressed by the energy and fighting spirit in an intense run of games.
@Sensible Gooner: Partey was bad for that goal. Seriously what do you expect from someone who doesn’t know whether he’s a Midfielder or defender?
Too bad that for each game we’ve 1 or 2 players out to tarnish our expert manager’s impeccable reputation with the game. Partey, Harvey, Martinelliand today potentially Odegaard ….. we’re shipping all these out this January
Injuries to key players have hit us hard but our failure to manage the game when two ahead was disappointing in the extreme.No doubt our forwards will be criticised by many on JA ,but to lose goals to long crosses into the box is schoolboy stuff and Partey and Merino who were the guilty parties have cost us the win which we deserved.I feel so sorry for Declan Rice who was immense today and ran himself into the ground.I’m afraid it’s game set and match ,Liverpool.
“Partey and Merino who were the guilty parties have cost us the win”
I thought timber got dragged away on the first goal and otherwise might have cleared before tielemans could get there – merino did his best to stick to his man, but he can’t be faster than he is tbf. Had he left him, I’d agree with your characterisation, but I wouldn’t be so hard on him for this one as he did track his man.
Agree on Partey – that’s where not having a RB is costly.
We dropped points due mainly to individual errors not really a problem with controlling the game.
We were dominant for most of the game until giving the ball away and paying the price. It really should have been a comfortable win
Mainly Arteta, playing our best midfielder at RB, moving our best RB to CB, playing Merino in Midfield. And all when we had players on the bench that could play CB. Why compound a simple problem. With something that has not worked ever?
But I am sure David, you will defend the undefendable. you always do.
This was not a simple problem to address. Those players on the bench have not regularly played at this level. Kiwior is the only one with any significant recent playing time and has not been consistent.
The selections were by no means unreasonable given the options available.
Every single goal conceded in every game from the beginning of the world till the day it ends is due to individual errors.
How do you even think that is a defense or excuse or explanation is beyond me.
Is logical thinking and basic intelligence out of fashion nowadays? This is what Google, Tiktok and Instagram has done to our young ones. Thank God I am not Arteta apologist. My brain and intelligence thank me for it.
Another massive error made by Arteta, playing Partey R B again. 3 changes made for one player out. Partey is no RB and Timber no need to go CB. Merino had another shocking game coming in to midfield and at fault in some way for both goals. Artetas decisions are baffling and do the team no favours. Yet another big chance wasted. I repeat, Partey at RB 1.1 points per game. Partey in midfield 2.3 points per game. Shocking from the manager and his staff to keep persisting with something that plainly doesnt work.
Arteta is costing us dearly this season.
Merino nothing to do with the second goal – havertz missed the header (no idea why he was back there – should have been rice as merino was defending on the left) but it was partey who left the goalscorer.
Merino lost the player for their second goal. and scored their first.
So who should play RB?
David, get ready for a lot of silly answers.
NOT PARTEY. That is plainly obvious. Silly question. We had two CB on the bench?
As soon as I saw Partey RB, I thought oh no. I can’t remember a game we won with Partey as RB. He is simply a much better DM, and that’s where he should play. When Tierney came on, I didn’t think he did too badly, either him or l-s should’ve been right back as we are so much stronger with Partey as DM. L-S is an absolute revelation, he better not get injured!!!
Kiwior and Maldini ?
I honestly wanted to know who named this idiot a coach? One two three four five six, and they still keep him? Obviously they don’t care about the club as a club but only as a businesses …I’m sorry because I haven’t seen a championship for 21 years because of some idiots, the club has shrunk, in the sense that when you win a championship for years. Some people come to terms with it, right?Patience must have limits. A historic club whose fans are constantly celebrating their exit to the Champions League. Stop, or they would take the road. I feel sorry for the young kids who won’t see a championship with these guys until they retire… I feel sorry for us older ones who saw this, they won’t We see nothing again, and Arsenal is losing its glory… titles and European titles were won in a row by Manchester City, United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, we were in line and waiting… they surpassed us the tortoises the hare.!Congratulations, you morons!
Why’s nobody saying anything about the disallowed goal….. I see nothing wrong in that goal as Havertz hand is close to his body…. Or am I missing something?
No goal can be allowed if it is directed into the goal by an arm or hand. it doesnt matter where his arm was. It was the fact it hit it.
Seen it a few times Chronicle from different angles and it looks like it hit Havertz in the stomach.
Disappointing result? Yes. Surprising? No. Villa are a good team and can take points off anyone and frequently do well at the Emirates.
I love how people blame Arteta for playing Partey at RB, simply because they can’t name a better choice.
Partey has played RB at Atletico Madrid, Partey also plays as an attacking midfielder for Ghana.
Lastly, why am I not hearing people blame Arteta for playing Lewis as a LB instead of Midfield? And why are people quick to criticise Merino and Havertz, yet are silent on Odegaard who has been playing shit of late?