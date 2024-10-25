Salah in action against Arsenal
Slot admits Liverpool “will have to be on top of our game” to get a result against Arsenal

Arsenal may be without injured Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and suspended William Saliba against Liverpool on Sunday. Aside from the four, it is uncertain whether Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber will pass fitness tests for that massive match.

Ironically, despite Arsenal’s well-known issues going into that game, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stated that Gooners should not fear because their club will undoubtedly put up a fight against his side. The Reds’ coach recognises Arsenal as a formidable opponent, particularly at Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners have not lost in 14 games. He agrees that Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job of boosting the level of this Arsenal side, and as evident as it was when the two met in preseason, Arsenal can compete even without their strongest team.

“We know how tough of an opponent Arsenal is, especially in their own stadium,” Slot told TNT Sports. “We faced them in the pre-season, when both teams didn’t have their whole squads. Mikel has done an amazing job over the last few years. We know, like against Chelsea and today, we will have to be on top of our game to get a result.”

Although it may seem like Slot is playing mind games, it is wise of him that they must perform at their peak to rival our Gunners. Despite all those absences, Arsenal should have a strong team to challenge Liverpool’s dominance. If Mikel Arteta ever trusted his team, it’s now.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 11: Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal look on after the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

We need to trust Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to play. We need Raheem Sterling to finally click, and Gabriel Martinelli to keep up his excellent form. Being 4 points behind league leaders Liverpool, an Arsenal win on Sunday is an essential; this result will have major ramifications in the title battle.

