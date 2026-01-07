Slot delivers important update on the fitness of Liverpool star

Questions remain over Hugo Ekitike’s fitness ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Arsenal, with supporters from both sides eager to know whether the French forward will be available. His potential absence would be significant, given his importance to Liverpool’s attacking play this season.

Ekitike’s importance to Liverpool’s attack

Ekitike has emerged as Liverpool’s most effective striker during the current campaign and is widely regarded as the player most capable of troubling Arsenal’s defence. Initially signed as a backup option to Alexander Isak, the Frenchman has exceeded expectations and has frequently outperformed the Swede. Whenever he has featured, goals have usually followed, underlining his growing influence within the team.

Arsenal’s defenders would undoubtedly face a stern test if Ekitike were to start, even though they are expected to be well prepared for the challenge. His movement, confidence and finishing ability have made him a focal point in Liverpool’s attacking structure, particularly since Isak has been sidelined through injury. The team has been shaped around Ekitike’s strengths, and his form since the beginning of the season has been a key reason for Liverpool’s attacking threat.

However, uncertainty surrounds his availability after he missed Liverpool’s most recent match. He has also not trained at the start of today, raising concerns ahead of the trip to London. Despite this, it is understood that the issue is not believed to be a serious injury.

Slot provides cautious update

As Liverpool prepares to face Arsenal, head coach Arne Slot has addressed questions regarding Ekitike’s condition. Speaking about the striker’s situation, Slot offered a cautious but slightly optimistic assessment, according to Liverpool’s website.

He said, “He has not trained with us until now and let’s see if he can today.

“I’ve said, I think, two or three days ago when we played Fulham that he is not going to be out for long, but because games come so fast he is in between maybe training with the team or it would take him one or two days extra.”

Slot’s comments suggest that a late decision will be made, depending on how Ekitike responds in training. With fixtures coming thick and fast, Liverpool must balance the desire to field their most dangerous attacker with the need to manage his recovery carefully ahead of a crucial test against Arsenal.