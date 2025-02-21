Slot sends a message to his players about watching Arsenal in the title race

Liverpool and Arsenal are the two main clubs battling for the Premier League title, and both have a strong chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Liverpool have led the table for much of the campaign, and they have shown remarkable consistency across all competitions. Their performances have been impressive, making it difficult to imagine them finishing the season without securing at least one major trophy. However, in recent weeks, they have shown signs of slowing down, which may concern their supporters, especially with Arsenal still within reach.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have been in excellent form and must continue winning to maintain pressure on the Reds. With the title race so finely poised, every point is crucial. Interestingly, Arne Slot appears to believe that his players are too focused on Arsenal’s results following their recent 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The Liverpool manager has now urged his squad to ignore Arsenal’s performances and concentrate solely on their own matches. Speaking to the club’s website, he stated:

“Yeah, Arsenal plays before us but we know that doesn’t make the game easier or more difficult than we have against City. We know we have 12 games to play and Arsenal has 13 games to play. If we constantly look at Arsenal or what other teams are doing, that would not help us. We already know how difficult it is to go to the Etihad, so we don’t need Arsenal to get involved in that even more.”

Slot’s comments suggest that Liverpool is aware of Arsenal’s growing threat, which could be a positive sign for the Gunners. If Liverpool starts feeling the pressure, it may affect their performances, opening the door for Arsenal to capitalise.

The title race is far from over, and both teams will need to remain focused in the final months of the season. With every game carrying huge significance, Arsenal must continue their strong form and take advantage of any slip-ups from their rivals. If they can maintain their momentum, they could turn the pressure back on Liverpool and keep their title hopes alive.