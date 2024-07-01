Slovakia coach reveals the reason behind him and Rice’s confrontation

After England’s 2-1 win against Slovakia yesterday, Declan Rice and the Slovak manager Francesco Calzona were seen shouting at each other.

The game had been a frustrating one for England, who needed a late goal in regular time to avoid being dumped out of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions eventually secured victory in extra time and will now advance to the quarterfinals. However, fans were surprised to see Rice engaged in a verbal battle with Francesco Calzona at the end of the match.

The duo have since settled their differences, but the Slovakia manager has revealed what caused the problem.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Rice was supposed to go to the referees and leave. I had to speak to the refs and he wasn’t leaving, he carried on.

“But then he apologised and it was all fine.

“I didn’t like the way the England team were wasting time was not punished.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That game was a tough fixture for England, who clearly had to give everything they had to secure victory.

The Three Lions will now march on and that episode between Rice and the Slovakia coach means almost nothing in the end.

Rice was elated and exhausted while the Slovakian manager was frustrated by how the game went.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…