Slovenian striker edges ahead for Arsenal, as wage demands price Gyökeres out

The debate among Arsenal supporters over who should lead the line next season continues to intensify, with Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres emerging as the two standout options. While both strikers offer unique qualities, recent developments suggest Arsenal have now prioritised one over the other.

According to reports, Benjamin Šeško is currently viewed as the preferred candidate to spearhead Mikel Arteta’s attack. The RB Leipzig forward has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, with interest dating back to last summer. After scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances last season, the 21-year-old has firmly re-entered the club’s sights.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta is understood to be leading efforts to secure a deal, as Arsenal prepare to make their first major attacking addition of the window.

Wage demands may have priced Gyökeres out

While Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres boasts a phenomenal record, 54 goals in 52 games, the Swedish striker’s financial expectations appear to be a stumbling block. According to Simon Phillips via Substack, Gyökeres’ representatives are pushing for a weekly salary of £300,000.

That figure would shatter Arsenal’s wage structure, which Arteta has worked hard to maintain. The Gunners’ hierarchy are keen to avoid the kind of inflated contracts that once destabilised the squad, and there is little appetite to repeat past mistakes.

A similar issue is reportedly affecting Arsenal’s interest in Nico Williams, whose wage demands are also considered excessive.

Per Capology, Gyökeres is currently earning £39,000 per week at Sporting. A jump to £300,000 would represent an eight-fold increase, one that was always unlikely to align with Arsenal’s internal structure.

Given this context, the decision to focus on Šeško makes sense. While he may not yet be as prolific as Gyökeres, Arsenal would be acquiring a young striker with enormous upside.

Šeško’s development could suit Arteta’s philosophy

Šeško’s profile fits perfectly with Arteta’s development-focused model. The Slovenian has already shown he can lead the line at a high level, and under the right guidance, he could take the leap to becoming a world-class centre-forward.

His style and potential have even drawn comparisons to Alexander Isak, another striker Arsenal considered but ultimately missed out on before his move to Newcastle United.

This time, the Gunners may not want to repeat that mistake.

