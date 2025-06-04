Slovenian striker edges ahead for Arsenal, as wage demands price Gyökeres out

The debate among Arsenal supporters over who should lead the line next season continues to intensify, with Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres emerging as the two standout options. While both strikers offer unique qualities, recent developments suggest Arsenal have now prioritised one over the other.
According to reports, Benjamin Šeško is currently viewed as the preferred candidate to spearhead Mikel Arteta’s attack. The RB Leipzig forward has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, with interest dating back to last summer. After scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances last season, the 21-year-old has firmly re-entered the club’s sights.
Sporting Director Andrea Berta is understood to be leading efforts to secure a deal, as Arsenal prepare to make their first major attacking addition of the window.
Wage demands may have priced Gyökeres out
While Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres boasts a phenomenal record, 54 goals in 52 games, the Swedish striker’s financial expectations appear to be a stumbling block. According to Simon Phillips via Substack, Gyökeres’ representatives are pushing for a weekly salary of £300,000.
That figure would shatter Arsenal’s wage structure, which Arteta has worked hard to maintain. The Gunners’ hierarchy are keen to avoid the kind of inflated contracts that once destabilised the squad, and there is little appetite to repeat past mistakes.
A similar issue is reportedly affecting Arsenal’s interest in Nico Williams, whose wage demands are also considered excessive.
Per Capology, Gyökeres is currently earning £39,000 per week at Sporting. A jump to £300,000 would represent an eight-fold increase, one that was always unlikely to align with Arsenal’s internal structure.
Given this context, the decision to focus on Šeško makes sense. While he may not yet be as prolific as Gyökeres, Arsenal would be acquiring a young striker with enormous upside.
Šeško’s development could suit Arteta’s philosophy
Šeško’s profile fits perfectly with Arteta’s development-focused model. The Slovenian has already shown he can lead the line at a high level, and under the right guidance, he could take the leap to becoming a world-class centre-forward.
His style and potential have even drawn comparisons to Alexander Isak, another striker Arsenal considered but ultimately missed out on before his move to Newcastle United.
This time, the Gunners may not want to repeat that mistake.
What are your thoughts Gooners?
Daniel O
Who did this to my beloved team, arsenal? Every time we have the opportunity to acquire a super star that will help get us trophies, we will always come up with one excuse or the order. What we need now is a striker who is as prolific as Gyokeres. A striker who will make an instant hit. Before now, it was his age. Now, its wage. How much is Harvetz earning? I remember there was a time we had the opportunity of signing CR7, Drogba, Yaya Toure and other super stars, missed them because of one flimsy excuses or the other. Please, let Arteta & co know that we want an immediate solution to our trophyless seasons and not a long time project. Some of us fans would prefer to rule England and Europe in the next two or three seasons than to continue with the yearly shameful stories.
Let us intensify our efforts on Gyokeres. I don’t know why Arteta personally loves players that hardly score large number of goals: apart from Aubameyang, who have scored the large number of goals before Arteta entered Arsenal, no other striker under him have ever scored 20 Premiership goals and I don’t see that changing with Sesko who scored paltry 13 goals at less fancied Bundesliga. His Champions league goals were just two! I’ve been watching him from Salzburg for over three years now, he’s not the prolific type. We need Gyokeres and Samu Aghehowa.
AP, I’m pretty sure the last player to score 20 PL goals before PEA was RVP, and he left about 12 years ago. So it’s not just under Mikel that we’ve suffered a CF who couldn’t score 20 PL goals.
Btw, Sesko scored 4 CL goals this season, not 2.
Sesko is fine for me. Arsenal must run away from players that are motivated primarily by money
Gyokeres, if this report is true, wants to be the highest payed Arsenal player. Does that make sense?
In the 23/24 season Arsenal scored 91 goals without a Gyokeres. In fact the highest goal scorer (shared between Odegaard, Saka and Martinelli) scored 15 goals. Arsenal are very good at sharing the goal-scoring responsibility
A young and hungry Sesko, along with our current players firing on all cylinders, will take us to glory days
We just hope the goddess of injuries will be kinder to us next season
Our defensive solidity will likely get even better making Arsenal more difficult to beat.
I’m looking forward to the new season
COYG!!!
I am Team Sesko all they way. He is young, flexible, trainable and has the ability to play in more than one position. Gyokeres is an excellent play in the Portuguese League, which is ranked 7th in Europe. Does anybody remember Georginal and Nicholas Pepe? They were excellent in the French League 1. How about Nunez before he joined Liverpool? He was as prolific just like Gyokeres in the Portuguese League
So, Gyokeres wanted £40,000 more per week than we pay Jesus to bounce scoring chances off his knee or be out injured for 20 weeks at a time? Seems like a reasonable ask by comparison. Havertz is making £280k per week to lead the league in missed scoring chances. Good old Arsenal. Overpay the dross and then cry poverty when a guy who is actually worth the money comes along. F.C. Next Year strikes again.