Smith Rowe accepts Southgate’s praise but aims to keep working hard

Emile Smith Rowe has reacted to Gareth Southgate’s comments that he is close to earning a call-up to the senior England national team.

The midfielder has impressed in the Premier League for Arsenal, but his international career hasn’t gone beyond the England Under-21 yet.

But Southgate is watching him and he could make the breakthrough into the senior Three Lions squad soon.

Smith Rowe is grateful that Southgate has good things to say about him as he continues to develop his game.

However, he simply wants to focus on working hard and even getting better for now.

“I feel really grateful that he’s [Southgate] speaking about me like that in such a positive way,” Smith Rowe said as quoted Transfermarketweb.

“But I’ve got to keep working hard, keep my head down and I know the opportunity will come. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready for it.

“It is always an honour to represent my country whatever level it is. The seniors have a really strong team at the moment so I always know it is going to be difficult.

“I’ve just got to keep my head down and stay focused and keep doing what I am doing and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity in the future.”

Bukayo Saka’s England career will serve as a motivation to Smith Rowe as he is now one of the most important players in Southgate’s squad.

Saka looks set to build a fine international career for himself with the Three Lions, and Smith Rowe could be his teammate at the international level soon.

Smith Rowe scored for the England Under-21 in this international window and will hope to add more goals to his Arsenal performances after the break.