Smith Rowe and Arsenal will decide on his future in the summer

Emile Smith Rowe acknowledges that he has had ample opportunities to showcase his value for Arsenal. The academy graduate has been a pivotal figure in the squad since Mikel Arteta assumed the role of the club’s manager, with Arteta consistently entrusting him with playing time.
However, Smith Rowe has faced challenges with injuries and a dip in form, allowing other midfielders to take precedence in the Arsenal first team. Although he is currently enjoying a period of good fitness, intense competition for a starting position persists, and concerns linger about his reliability.
While Arsenal is eager for him to succeed, a report on Football Insider suggests that the club will make a decision on his future in the summer. The report indicates that discussions will be held with the midfielder to determine the next course of action, given that he has two seasons remaining on his current contract.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe is a big talent, and we all want him to be a success story at the Emirates.
However, he needs more game time, and that is not coming forward at the moment.
If he gets a chance to join another club that will offer him more game time then we need to allow him to leave in the summer but only for a significant fee.
THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
That decision should have been taken last summer, a welcome change of scenery could do the kid a world of good
Unless Smith Rowe can stay injury free, he will be sold in the summer. There was talk about Toney or Douglas Louis coming in.
Forget Toney and Douglas. They are overpriced and they are not world class over the past 3 years.
There is however 4 world class players that have been linked to Arsenal due to contract issues, that have proven them selves over at least the past 3 years, and they are: 1. Mbappe,, 2 Santiago Geminez,, 3 F De Jong,, 4 Joshua Kimmich. The only player outside this group that is probably available at a reasonable price that is a world class defensive midfielder according to Rice is Fulham’s João Palhinha who usually gets the better of Rice every game, and that’s saying something.
Any of those 5 players would improve Arsenal to the next level, and unlike Toney, they have proven themselves over 3 years as consistently the best at what they do, and would hand Arsenal the title. Forget overpriced Toney, who would be a free agent in 2025 if he was smart to hold on. Arsenal should aim higher for the worlds best, who due to contract issues would be available at a discounted price. Edu wake up and smell the coffee, Tottenham and Liverpool have already enquired about these players, do not miss out again, like you did with Mac Alister and Madison that was brought on the cheap.
I think there is only one party who will decide what happens to ESR this summer and that’s the club.
The player has stated that he wants to remain at The Arsenal for as long as they want him, so it couldn’t be much clearer than that could it?
Sadly, he can’t get a decent run together, and for this reason, as well as his holding a big squad position, he needs to be moved on