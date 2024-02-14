Smith Rowe and Arsenal will decide on his future in the summer

Emile Smith Rowe acknowledges that he has had ample opportunities to showcase his value for Arsenal. The academy graduate has been a pivotal figure in the squad since Mikel Arteta assumed the role of the club’s manager, with Arteta consistently entrusting him with playing time.

However, Smith Rowe has faced challenges with injuries and a dip in form, allowing other midfielders to take precedence in the Arsenal first team. Although he is currently enjoying a period of good fitness, intense competition for a starting position persists, and concerns linger about his reliability.

While Arsenal is eager for him to succeed, a report on Football Insider suggests that the club will make a decision on his future in the summer. The report indicates that discussions will be held with the midfielder to determine the next course of action, given that he has two seasons remaining on his current contract.

Smith Rowe is a big talent, and we all want him to be a success story at the Emirates.

However, he needs more game time, and that is not coming forward at the moment.

If he gets a chance to join another club that will offer him more game time then we need to allow him to leave in the summer but only for a significant fee.

