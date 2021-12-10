Smith Rowe and Leno still being assessed and other Arsenal fitness news

Arsenal will face Southampton in their next Premier League match at home tomorrow.

After losing to Manchester United and Everton in their last two league matches, the game against the Saints is a must-win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

But it will also be tricky because their opponents are one of the toughest clubs to play against.

With that in mind, Arteta needs the best players he can get to win the encounter and pick up all three points.

The club has now delivered an update on some players on its website.

Sead Kolasinac has started running outside after his nasty injury in the November international window.

Bernd Leno has had a groin issue in the last week and the report says he is being assessed ahead of the match.

Gabriel Martinelli is fully fit and available for selection after appearing to suffer an injury against Everton.

However, Emile Smith Rowe is still not fit, he is being assessed by the club and could play in the game if his condition improves.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Southampton is unbeaten in its last two matches, so they are not a club lacking in confidence and Arsenal needs to take them very seriously.

Arsenal struggled without Smith Rowe against Everton. Hopefully, he returns for this game.

If he doesn’t, then we would probably need another player to step up and be our main creative force in the match.

