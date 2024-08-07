Smith Rowe breaks silence on his move to Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe has broken his silence after completing his move from Arsenal to Fulham.

The midfielder was one of the most important Hale End Academy graduates in Mikel Arteta’s squad since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

However, a combination of injuries, poor form, and serious competition for a place pushed him down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Arsenal still wanted to keep him beyond this summer, but with no guarantee of game time, Smith Rowe opened the door to leave and joined Fulham when the Cottagers showed serious interest in his signature.

The midfielder is now continuing his pre-season preparations with Fulham and admits it was not an easy decision to leave Arsenal, having been with the club for his entire career.

He told Hayters TV YouTube channel:

“It was definitely an emotional move, being at Arsenal for so long.

“It was definitely a sad moment, but I’m in a really good place, I’m really happy. Everyone has given me confidence and helped me settle in.”

Smith Rowe spent most of his career with us, and that attachment cannot be broken easily, so we can understand how he feels about leaving the club.

We wish him the best at Fulham, and hopefully, he will reach his full potential there.

