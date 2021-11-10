Smith Rowe claims that he has got rid of his old bad habits

Arsenal’s Hale End academy is one of the best English academies, who have constantly pumped out talented youngsters. Two years ago, it was Bukayo Saka who made the breakthrough in the first-team. Last year, it was Emile Smith Rowe.

The duo have now solidified their place in the starting 11, in what looks like a completely different Arsenal team. Much more likeable and robust.

Smith Rowe has recently been called up by England for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

With seven goal contributions in 13 appearances for the Gunners, he's proving to be a vital asset for the team in Red and White. He is clearly one of the most talked about young footballers at the moment.

With seven goal contributions in 13 appearances for the Gunners, he’s proving to be a vital asset for the team in Red and White. He is clearly one of the most talked about young footballers at the moment.

But the 21-year-old shed light on some bad habits he had as a child. Listening being one of them.

“Arsenal are strict but I didn’t really listen, to be honest. I think that’s where I went wrong. Now I’m listening all the time.”

The Hale End graduate then told The Guardian, “I didn’t used to eat that well. I wasn’t drinking that well. Before games, I wasn’t really that hydrated. I’ve tried now to focus so much on it.”

With the praise Smith Rowe has received in the past 10 months, it is comprehensible that the youngster has been doing many things right.

But what did he do wrong as a player coming through the ranks at Arsenal? “Chocolate … I like Nando’s a lot, maybe that’s killing me a little bit,” he says, with a smile. “I’ve tried to cut out chocolate and takeaways as much as I can.”

“The club have sorted me out with a chef. His name is Chris and he comes to my house every day. I live with my mum and she normally cooks but she doesn’t have to any more. Chris cooks for me and her.

“With hydration, there’s loads of stuff we should be taking before a game and, yeah, before I was a bit too lazy.”

Well, Arsenal fans would be delighted to hear that their star man is on a right path. We all make mistakes, especially when we are young.

But what truly defines us is how we learn from it and move forward.

And there are few players, who are moving forward faster than the Arsenal’s new number 10. He’s not a passenger but a torch-bearer of a new Arsenal team.