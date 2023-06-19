Smith-Rowe confirms he is staying at Arsenal and explains his best position

Besides Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith-Rowe was the other promising prospect tipped to leave the Emirates this summer. Aston Villa was linked with his signature sometime ago, but that interest seems to have faded.
Even if they pursued their interest in him, it would have been a waste of time. In recent weeks, we’ve been made to believe that Arteta sees the 23-year-old as a key part of his project.
The Hale End graduate has, while conversing with the Times, admitted that we should expect him to be at the Emirates next season, saying: “Arsenal are my club, and I’m not going to give up until (Arteta) says he doesn’t want me. But that’s not the case. He wants me as part of the team, and I want to fight for my place and get back in the team.”
He also hinted he could be Xhaka’s replacement as Arteta’s new number 8 in his 4-3-3 formation. Last season, Xhaka dazzled playing the No. 8 role alongside Martin Odegaard. With talk that the Swiss international is set to leave, there’s been much speculation about who will replace him. Smith Rowe has hinted he could be this replacement.
Smith-Rowe was then asked about his favourite position in Arteta’s side, and he replied: “The left pocket,”
“I like being inside the pitch. I don’t see myself as a one-on-one direct player, but I like to create chances and dribble, so left wing, but inside with a full back as the winger or a left No. 8. I’m still trying to learn the defensive side of that.”
Smith Rowe has been on a personal training programme in Dubai and is set to be in action in the Euro U21 Championships.
Hopefully, he will find his brilliance and win back a place in the Arsenal line-up next season.
In my very honest opinion, just like I’ve said some days ago, ESR is the reason why we shouldn’t sign Kai Havertz. He’s more productive. He should be trained in the Xhaka role
Xhaka could make a lot of interceptions and key passes because of his positioning ability. Smith-Rowe had better analyze Xhaka’s games
There are too many promising young players who failed to fulfill their potentials, because of injuries and other factors, such as Jack Rodwell, Max Meyer, Jack Wilshere, David Bentley, etc. I hope Smith-Rowe won’t end up like that
The positioning and leadership are Xhaka biggest traits, he does has a 27 yds screamer.
Excellent position seems an art a bit challenging to master.
Not many good players ever do.
But those are not Smith Rowe strengths and that’s why we often lost him,
Smith Rowe is a ball carrier with close ball control, what we need to do tweak him to excel at it in Bellingham mold and drill him relentlessly.
Agreed
Gai,
Smith Ro identifying the area he fits best would be the beginning of his progress. Desire plus skill set is important in developing a player into a Star. Xhaka was improved by Arteta to make more attacking forays from the left. The bottom line is if the coach still believes in ESR he will do well next season we all know he is a skilled player. His injury record is fair compared to the above mentioned who were quite unfortunate in their career.
Yes. If he gets another long-term injury, maybe Arsenal will sell him next year
It is trully shocking how Chelsea is allowed to run an extremely corrupt rule-bending mafia-like operation in the open with zero repercussions. The current deal with Saudi investors (who also happen to be major shareholders in clearlake) to buy Chelsea’s castoffs at reasonable fees in order to beat FFP rules is shameful. I hate that club I’ve changed my mind on Havertz, he is a good player but we cant foolishly rubberstamp this madness. We are technically enabling this amoral and irredeemably corrupt club. We shouldnt be doing any bussiness with this thugs.
If the many reports are correct,Both Xhaka and TP will be moved on as soon as we have signed replacements.