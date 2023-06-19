Smith-Rowe confirms he is staying at Arsenal and explains his best position

Besides Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith-Rowe was the other promising prospect tipped to leave the Emirates this summer. Aston Villa was linked with his signature sometime ago, but that interest seems to have faded.

Even if they pursued their interest in him, it would have been a waste of time. In recent weeks, we’ve been made to believe that Arteta sees the 23-year-old as a key part of his project.

The Hale End graduate has, while conversing with the Times, admitted that we should expect him to be at the Emirates next season, saying: “Arsenal are my club, and I’m not going to give up until (Arteta) says he doesn’t want me. But that’s not the case. He wants me as part of the team, and I want to fight for my place and get back in the team.”

He also hinted he could be Xhaka’s replacement as Arteta’s new number 8 in his 4-3-3 formation. Last season, Xhaka dazzled playing the No. 8 role alongside Martin Odegaard. With talk that the Swiss international is set to leave, there’s been much speculation about who will replace him. Smith Rowe has hinted he could be this replacement.

Smith-Rowe was then asked about his favourite position in Arteta’s side, and he replied: “The left pocket,”

“I like being inside the pitch. I don’t see myself as a one-on-one direct player, but I like to create chances and dribble, so left wing, but inside with a full back as the winger or a left No. 8. I’m still trying to learn the defensive side of that.”

Smith Rowe has been on a personal training programme in Dubai and is set to be in action in the Euro U21 Championships.

Hopefully, he will find his brilliance and win back a place in the Arsenal line-up next season.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…