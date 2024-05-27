Smith Rowe could save Fabio Vieira’s Arsenal career

Fabio Vieira is at a career crossroads at Arsenal, with his departure from the Emirates seeming closer than ever. However, could he stay at the club beyond this season?

The Portugal star has hardly been useful to Arsenal this campaign, as injury and poor training performance have kept him out of the picture at the Emirates.

Arsenal is not impressed with how his career has developed while he has been with them, and Mikel Arteta seems prepared to cut his losses on the midfielder.

This summer could mark the end for some Arsenal players, and since Vieira has struggled to make an impact, the club is considering selling him.

However, Vieira might be spared if another player in his position is sold. A report on The Athletic reveals that if the Gunners cash in on Emile Smith Rowe, another player who might leave, they will likely give Vieira another season to impress.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira and Smith Rowe have failed to meet expectations in recent seasons, and it makes almost no sense for us to keep them in the group.

There will be better players to sign to replace them before the next campaign starts, so we probably should sell them now.

