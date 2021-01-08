Smith Rowe gets new nickname in the Arsenal dressing room

Emile Smith Rowe has earned a place in the Arsenal starting XI and his performances for them seems to have earned him a nickname as well.

The midfielder is one of the players that has helped Arsenal to win their last three league games, and his impact on the team hasn’t been lost on his teammates.

Express Sport reveals that his Arsenal teammates are now calling him the “Croydon De Bruyne”, in reference to the Manchester City midfielder.

De Bruyne is arguably one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment and the best midfielder in the competition.

The report claims that Smith Rowe has said that the Belgian is one of his idols before now and he would be happy to hear that name.

While the likes of Kieran Tierney have been calling him the full nickname, the report says that the younger players have chosen to call him “Kev”

Smith Rowe has been one of the standout performers at the Emirates in recent weeks and he is set to continue in the team.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for another attacking midfielder, but if he continues to shine, they might not sign another midfielder in this transfer window.