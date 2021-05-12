Smith-Rowe gifted a goal by Jorginho and take a shock lead against Chelsea

No one expected an easy game for Arsenal tonight against Thomas Tuchel’s high-flying Chelsea side that are fighting for a Top For spot as well as in the FA Cup Final and the Champions League Final, but it is Arsenal who have taken the lead after being gifted an easy one by the Chelsea defence.

Watch Smith-Rowe put the Gunners unexpectedly 1-0 up….

WOW 😲 Arsenal lead after a calamity mistake from Jorginho! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #CHEARS here: https://t.co/yqGC4tazA2

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WQiknl7NBE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2021

And for those in the USA….