Smith Rowe hails England teammate after his first Three Lions start

Emile Smith Rowe says he and everyone at Arsenal are proud of Bukayo Saka, for his achievements with the England national team and discussed their relationship which has lasted since both played for the Arsenal academy.

The midfielder earned his first senior start for the England national team against San Marino and he was among the goals alongside Saka. After the match, he said as quoted by the Metro:

‘[Saka and I] have been so close for so long, we grew up together, we played together at the academy at Arsenal.

‘To see him play for England, I’m really proud of him and everyone at Arsenal is as well and it was a pleasure to play with him for England tonight as well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Smith Rowe are two players giving Arsenal’s fans hope that this rebuild will last.

The youngsters have already started delivering performances beyond their age.

Both are under 22 and have become two of the Premier League’s most reliable stars.

The prospect of watching them in a few years when they have fully matured and are at the peak of their careers is an exciting one.

Their next game for Arsenal would be the tough Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Arsenal needs a perfect performance in that match as they bid to leapfrog their hosts on the league standings.